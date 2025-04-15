Five-Star Gators' Target Sets Commitment Date
The No. 1 safety recruit in the class of 2026 has announced his commitment date, and the Florida Gators are among his top choices.
Flowood (Ms.) Hartfield Academy five-star safety Bralan Womack will choose between Florida, Auburn, Ohio State and Texas A&M on Aug. 23 with his announcement to be livestreamed on 247 Sports' YouTube channel.
Womack (6-2, 200 pounds) is rated as the nation's No. 1 safety by 247 Sports, On3 and Rivals and the No. 12 overall recruit in the class of 2026 by 247 Sports.
Womack, who has taken unofficial visits this year to three of his four finalists including a trip to Gainesville on Feb 1., will take official visits to all four schools this summer. He'll start with a return trip to Florida on May 30 before trips to Texas A&M on June 6, Auburn on June 13 and Ohio State on June 20.
Should Womack commit to Florida, he would be new safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri's first major recruiting win since joining the staff. During spring camp, Sunseri explained what he looks for when recruiting a prospect at safety.
"A really good coach one time said, you know, size, speed is good, but the ability to get people lined up and communicate and help get the back end set with their cover responsibilities, the ability to tackle in the open field and the ability to play the ball in the deep part of the field," he said. "Because if you can do those three things, you have burst acceleration, you have the ability to hand-eye coordination, you have balance and body control, you have burst and acceleration. All those things come with those three attributes. So, really, that's kind of what I'm looking for whenever I evaluate a young prospect."
As it stands, the Gators hold three commitments in the class of 2026 in four-star quarterback Will Griffin, four-star linebacker Izayia Williams and three-star safety Devin Jackson. Additionally, the Gators have received predictions to land multiple blue-chip recruits including four-star linebacker Malik Morris and four-star offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr.
Florida is also a finalist for two more defensive backs in four-star athlete Tyriq Green and four-star safety Cortez Redding.
The Gators' 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked as high as No. 14 in the country, which comes from On3.