Transfer DL Commits to Gators

Baylor transfer Brendan Bett is the Florida Gators' first transfer addition through the spring portal window.

Cam Parker

Oct 7, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Brendan Bett (90) makes a sack against Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have made its first addition through the spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Baylor transfer defensive lineman Brendan Bett on Saturday announced his commitment to Florida, becoming the sixth total incoming transfer for the Gators going into the 2025 season. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Bett's commitment comes in the midst of a visit with the Gators.

Bett is the first portal addition on the interior defensive line this year for Florida, and his addition comes in a timely manner after the Gators lost rising sophomore D'Antre Robinson to the portal. Robinson, who was expected to be heavily involved in the rotation at both end and nose, has since committed to North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Bett provides a seamless transition in Robinson's place as a play-now lineman who can continue to develop over time and will be a factor in the interior group alongside returning starter Caleb Banks, who missed all of spring with a foot injury, alongside rising sophomore Michai Boireau, former JUCO player Brien Taylor Jr. and returning veteran Jamari Lyons, who missed all of 2024 with an injury.

Although Bett (6-5, 300 pounds) was not on Florida's radar as a high school recruit, he does have connections to current members of UF's defensive staff after defensive line coach Gerald Chatman, who was at Colorado at the time, and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who was at Baylor, both recruited him.

Roberts departed from the Bears prior to Bett enrolling.

At Baylor, Bett played in 10 games as a freshman in 2023 with nine tackles and one sack. PFF graded him as the fourth best freshman defensive lineman at the time. He did not play in the 2024 regular season due to academic ineligibility and earned a redshirt. His lone appearance as a sophomore came in the Texas Bowl loss to LSU.

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

