Transfer DL Commits to Gators

Former Baylor DT Brendan Bett has committed to the Florida Gators!



- 6’5” 300 pounds

- 3 years of eligibility (Redshirted in 2024)

- 2023 stats: 10 games with 1 start, 9 tackles, 3 solo, 1 TFL, 1 sack, & 1 PBU.

- Graded out by PFF as the 4th rated interior freshman defensive… pic.twitter.com/CyhQdKxElr