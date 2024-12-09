Transfer WR Planning to Visit Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Former Miami (Oh.) wide receiver Reggie Virgil is planning on visiting the Florida Gators this offseason, according to Gators Recruiting on X. Virgil went to social media on Monday to announce that he had been offered by the Gators as well, making him the first transfer portal target to announce an offer from Florida.
A 6-foot-4, 190-pound receiver from Apopka, Fla., Virgil will have one year of eligibility left. The veteran wide receiver had a breakout season last year for the Redhawks after being a non contributor for his first two years with the program.
As a junior, he totaled 41 catches for 816 yards and nine touchdowns.
It’s unclear where the Gators will stand in his recruitment, but being a native of the Sunshine State will definitely help their standing in it.
It’s also important to note that the Gators are expected to be very active in the transfer portal for a wide receiver this offseason. Florida is losing their two top receivers from 2024 as both Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike will have exhausted all their eligibility once this season concludes.
The Gators also added three receivers in its 2025 high school recruiting class that could help fill those voids. However, the Gators might prefer going with more veteran presences to provide a higher floor for this team next season.
Also, the Gators might be targeting more surefire, red zone threats in the portal. It is clear that they have a solid slot receiver in Eugene Wilson III, but could use more length on the outside.
With Monday being the opening day of the transfer portal, Gators Illustrated will be on the lookout for any movement from other transfer portal entrants and their interest in Florida. A complete transfer portal tracker for all of the Gators' moves can be found here, and a complete roster outlook can be found here.