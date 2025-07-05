Turn On The Tape: Florida Gators' Four-Star DB Commit CJ Hester

Gators newest commit CJ Hester

🐊 6’1, 185 LBs

🐊composite 4⭐️, top 250 player

🐊Interest from Georgia, Auburn and Syracuse

🐊10.97 100-meter, state qualifier in high jump

🐊JR. Stats: 72 tackles, 10 PBUs, 4 INTs

🐊Spent most time in HS as a corner(#1) pic.twitter.com/JXrrlLYPdi