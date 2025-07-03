BREAKING: Top 20 Corner Commits to Gators
Just a day after adding four-star defensive tackle Kendall Guervil to its 2026 recruiting class, the Florida Gators have received a pledge from Cocoa (Fla.) four-star corner CJ Hester. Hester (6-1, 175 pounds) is the No. 16 corner in the 2026 cycle, according to On3.
Hester had previously been predicted to choose Florida by On3's Blake Alderman, Corey Bender and Keith Niebuhr over his other finalists in Auburn, Georgia, Iowa, Miami and Syracuse.
Leaving his official visit in Gainesville on June 2, Hester explained the Gators were "still trending No. 1" in his recruitment.
"Being on campus and seeing some of the students, it was just an eye opener," he said. "The environment I'm going to be living in here. From Florida, so, I don't really like the cold, or anything like that. If I have to be in the cold, I will, but it's just really the environment and the people, like, really friendly. So, you know, being here, I feel like I could be successful here. Networking here and making connections because it can further me and be successful."
He also explained he was forging a strong bond with new corners coach Deron Wilson, who laid out a development plan for Hester.
"It was great talking to him," Hester said. "I met his son, his daughter. It was great meeting them and then talking to him like, you know, he like playing the game and stuff, and just by really talking and getting to know his family, making jokes, and then later, talking about ball and just my strength and my weaknesses, and then how they see me getting developed here."
Hester is the 16th commit for the Gators in the 2026 class and third defensive back commit, joining four-star safety Kaiden Hall and four-star corner CJ Bronaugh. Alongside Wednesday's commitment from Guervil, Hester is just the second in what could be many commits for the Gators in the month of July.
Targets such as four-star tight end Heze Kent and four-star linebacker DQ Forkpa, both of whom have predictions to choose Florida, will announce their decisions on July 12.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.