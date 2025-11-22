Which Florida Gators Commits are Expected for Tennessee Game?
Despite a 3-7 record in 2025, the Florida Gators' 2026 recruiting class remains largely intact. It holds 19 pledges and ranks as the No. 13 overall team in the 2026 ranking, according to 247 Sports.
Clearly, there remains a sense of loyalty from the recruits even when the program’s head coaching position is in limbo.
That loyalty is showing this Saturday, too, as several of the 2026 Gator commits and underclassmen will be in attendance on Saturday for Florida’s contest with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Florida Gators on SI prepared a list of recruits who are planning to visit the Gators for their matchup with the Volunteers, according to On3’s Corey Bender.
Among the 11 2026 recruits visiting Gainesville this weekend, 10 of them are part of the Gators' 2026 class. Six of them are in the trenches
Four-star offensive lineman Tyler Chukuyem, four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil, four-star edge JaReylan McCoy, three-star offensive lineman Chancellor Campbell, three-star G’Nivre Carr and three-star offensive lineman Desmond Green are expected visitors along the offensive and defensive line.
Chukuyem is a prospect to follow down the stretch as other schools push for his services.
Florida’s signal caller of the class, four-star quarterback Will Griffin, is expected in town.
Griffin will also have some of his targets inside the stadium. Four-star wide receiver Marquez Daniel and four-star tight end Heze Kent are expected to make the trip. Daniel recently made headlines with a trip to Tulane.
The final member of the class that will be in town is four-star linebacker Malik Morris.
2026 three-star defensive lineman Luke Francis, a Florida State commit, is the only recruit visiting that is not part of the Gators' recruiting class taking a visit. He ranks as the No. 1,835 overall player in the 2026 class, according to the 247 Sports Composite ranking.
The list of underclassmen is not a long one. In total, four recruits from the 2027 and 2028 classes are visiting.
In the 2027 cycle, four-star defensive lineman Jamar Thompson, three-star edge T.K. Cunningham and three-star defensive lineman D’ante Seals have made plans to visit.
Thompson is the headline of this group. He ranks as the No. 93 overall prospect and No. 8 overall prospect in the state of Florida in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.
From the 2028 cycle, four-star edge Asher Ghioto is the lone visitor. Ghioto is one of the best in his class, regardless of position. He ranks as the No. 8 overall player and No. 2 overall edge in his respective class, according to Rivals.