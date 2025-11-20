How Gators Commits Are Trending During Head Coach Vacancy
During a time of uncertainty amongst the program, the Florida Gators' 13th-ranked recruiting class has uncommonly continued to stay intact while the University searches for its next head coach.
The Gators class currently sits with 19 total commits, headlined by multiple instate blue chip prospects as well as a bevy of four stars. Despite all committing under now fired head coach Billy Napier, there has yet to be a decommitment more than a month after Florida moved on from the coach.
“We're still actively recruiting our players. It's no different than anything else. We're still communicating on a daily basis, sending texts and sending email, and getting a chance to talk to them on the phone,” Gators interim coach Billy Gonzalez said. “They're still Florida Gators. We're still Florida Gator coaches, and we're still recruiting our student-athletes to come to this university.”
The retention of the class is somewhat unique for a program in coaching turnover, far off from a popular fallout that occurs when a coach is moved on from likely due to the tight relationship of the class. Though now without a major factor in their recruitment in Napier, the Florida staff believes the logo can be enough to keep players locked in.
“It's a great opportunity.” Gonzalez said. “Again, this is the University of Florida. We want to go out and get these players to come here and they understand that part, this is a special place."
Regardless of the university's allure, the lack of stability and certainty in a future leader has led to a lack of certainty amongst the class as well, with multiple commits seemingly continuing to weigh their options as the college football season comes closer to an end and recruiting season begins to kick back up.
4-Star DB CJ Bronaugh
Florida’s second-highest rated composite commit in the 2026 class, Windermere corner CJ Bronaugh officially visited Ohio State on Nov. 15, quickly followed by multiple predictions for him to flip to the first-ranked Buckeyes just days following the visit.
The composite 110th ranked player in the country, Bronaugh was originally committed to Nebraska before decommitting and flipping to Florida a day later. He received an offer from the Buckeyes 21 days after his official flip to Florida.
Despite attending a school located under two hours from Gainesville, the Florida native seems trending away from the Gators, yet Florida still holds his commitment for now.
4-Star Edge KJ Ford
A big-time get for the Gators at the time of his commitment, four-star edge rusher KJ Ford has always felt like a player Florida would be fighting for till the pen hits the paper on signing day. Recently, the Texas native visited Texas A&M unofficially twice, now seeing multiple predictions to flip to the third-ranked Aggies.
The 16th ranked edge in the 2026 class, Ford has had multiple programs making strong pushes even before his commitment to Gainesville, with Florida looking to continue to fight off blue bloods for one of their top commits. He is currently trending towards being one of the Gators first losses in the class, but Florida should still be in the race for the pass-rusher till the very end.
4-Star RB Carsyn Baker
One of Florida’s most explosive commits, running back Carysn Baker has taken three official visits to different programs since the Gators moved on from coach Napier last month, with the most recent scheduled for this weekend with Bill Belichick at North Carolina. Baker also visited Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss during their game against the Gators last weekend.
The 15th ranked running back in his class, Baker has multiple programs pushing hard for his commitment with signing day approaching. The list currently includes Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Though there is the potential that he could flip at any time, expect Baker to be patient and consider all opportunities, including Florida once a new coach is announced.
4-Star WR Marquez Daniel
A top 50 wide receiver in his class at 6-foot-5, four star Marquez Daniel visited Jon Sumrall and Tulane on an official visit recently, his first visit since Florida moved on from Napier. He also unofficially visited Miami when the Gators were in town to take on the Hurricanes earlier in the year.
An Alabama native already with interest from Auburn, there is speculation on if Daniel’s visit to Tulane was possibly to get familiar with Sumrall, who seems to be a strong candidate for the open head coaching vacancy with the Tigers. Regardless, as of now there is not much buzz on any trend away from Florida for the big-body wideout.
4-Star WR Justin Williams
A local wideout at Buchholz High School in Gainesville and the sixth-ranked athlete in the 2026 class, Justin Williams recently told Florida Gators On SI that he is “locked in” with Florida despite the coaching change.
Williams shared his faith in Gonzales and the program and continues to help try to keep the class together.
“It shows that he has a lot of trust in me and the other guys," Williams said of Gonzales's before-mentioned efforts to continue recruiting. "Everybody knows the plan. We’re staying Gators.”
A Look Ahead
While Florida should expect more clarity on who will be named the next head coach at the University in the near future, the Gators current staff will have plenty of work to do in keeping together a talented recruiting class ahead of signing day Feb. 4.
A few prospects can be expected to sign in the early signing day period starting Dec. 3, though, with a coaching decision still up in the air, expect most decisions to be made later once there is more clarity around the situation.