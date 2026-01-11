Gators Lose Another TE to Transfer Portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' overhaul of the tight end room under new head coach Jon Sumrall and new position coach Evan McKissack continued on Sunday with veteran Tony Livingston announcing his transfer from the program.

Livingston, one of two primary tight ends in 2025 after emerging late in 2024, is the fourth outgoing transfer at the position after veteran Hayden Hansen, who has transferred to Oklahoma; redshirt freshman Cameron Kossmann, who has transferred to Boston College; and walk-on Scott Isacks.

"I will always be thankful for my time at Florida and the memories and lessons I gained that will stay with me forever," Livingston wrote in his announcement.

Livingston, originally part of the 2022 recruiting class, did not join the team until 2023 season after gray shirting in 2022. In 2023, he primarily played on special teams, recording just one catch for four years during the season, but saw his role grow quickly in 2024.

That year, he recorded 11 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns as his role grew from being a third tight end behind Hansen and Arlis Boardingham to largely replacing Boardingham in the lineup. Livingston recorded another 11 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

While Florida has had a mass exodus at the position, the Gators have quickly rebuilt the room and could add another in the wake of Livingston's transfer. While retaining redshirt freshman Micah Jones and redshirt sophomore Amir Jackson, who will return to Florida after initially having plans to transfer, the Gators added James Madison's Lacota Dippre and Georgia Tech's Luke Harpring from the transfer portal as well as four-star Heze Kent and three-star PWO Tripp Brown from the high school ranks.

With Livingston now gone, the Gators may try to add one more after being linked to multiple tight ends since the portal opened on Jan. 2. Namely, Florida has been tied to ECU's Desirrio Riles and Georgia's Pierce Spurlin, who visited on Wednesday.

Livingston is the 32nd portal departure for Florida and 26th on scholarship. Meanwhile, Dippre and Harpring are two of the 21 portal additions the Gators have made so far with plans to add more until the 2026 window closes on Jan. 16.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here as Sumrall continues to build his first roster as the Gators head coach.

