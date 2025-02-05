Talent has Gators as 1-seed in Baseball Americas Way-Too-Early Field of 64
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With just nine days left until opening day for the Florida Gators and all of college baseball, the national media is making its predictions for what the Field of 64 will look like come the beginning of the postseason.
On Tuesday, Baseball America released its projected Field of 64 for the 2025 season with the Gators coming in as No. 7 overall seed.
This seeding for Florida would have it hosting all the way up to the College World Series if it were able to make it that far for the third-straight season. Before making it to Omaha, the Gators would have to start out in their regional in Gainesville. Within their regional, Baseball America placed East Carolina, Georgia Tech and Jackson State.
If it were to make it past this stage, Florida would then match with the No. 10 overall seed Duke from the Durham, N.C., regional. Or they could face off against fellow SEC foe South Carolina, UCF or Bryant, all of which are in that projected regional as well.
Outside of just who they play though, the Gators would be the fifth-highest seeded SEC team. Texas A&M is the projected No. 1, LSU at No. 2, Tennessee at No. 3 and Arkansas at No. 4 are the four teams ahead of the Gators.
Additionally, if this projection came to fruition, it would mean that the SEC would set the all-time record for most bids given to one conference with 13 teams, which will be something to monitor as the season progresses.
Just like in football and basketball, the SEC looks to be head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to the number of teams who have a chance at winning it all. Moreover, this will make it that much more difficult for the Gators when conference play starts.
Either way, Baseball America is buying into the Gators' offseason hype ahead of its season-opening series against Air Force, which begins on Feb. 14.