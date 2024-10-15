Top-10 2026 Point Guard Recruit to Visit Florida Gators this Weekend
Having already secured two top commitments in the class of 2025, the Florida Gators will now be looking to add to their 2026 class as well. The Gators will be hosting top-55 prospect Neiko Mundey in Gainesville on an unofficial visit this weekend, per Recruits Zone via X (formerly Twitter).
Mundey attends Shabach Christian Academy (M.D.) and is currently ranked as the No. 54 overall prospect and as the No. 8 point guard in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports. He is also the No. 2 player in the state of Maryland.
The 6-foot-3, 165-pound point guard from Olney, Md., is described as a “high-level ball handler with a smooth game, long wing span, explosive & finishes well at the rim,” says Recruits Zone.
On top of that, I would add that Mundey can also step outside the arc and knock down 3’s when needed.
Mundey is the type of player who would certainly fit into a Todd Golden offense based on how he likes his guards to play.
However, Mundey does not hold an offer from the Gators, but that could change this weekend if they see and hear enough to extend an offer his way.
It does seem that they hold a strong interest in the point guard though, which would make it less of a surprise to see them offer before the weekend ends. Back near the halfway point of September, the Gators made a trip up north to see him, per Stock Risers’ Jake Weingarten via X.
If the Gators do decide to offer Mundey, then they will join schools such as Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse, Illinois and Mississippi State on his list of Division I offers.
Mundy would be the Gators first 2026 commit should he choose the to commit there. Florida has two hard commits for the 2025 season, small forward C.J. Ingram and guard Alex Lloyd.