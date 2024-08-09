Opportunity Knocking for Florida Gators RB Treyaun Webb
Florida Gators starting running back Montrell Johnson Jr. has suffered a knee injury during fall camp and is considered week-to-week. While that’s worrisome for the Gators, it does open the door for an opportunity to other players.
One running back who could take advantage of the opportunity is second-year player Treyaun Webb.
The Gator legacy is coming off a freshman year that didn’t provide as many reps as he may have liked. But that wasn’t his fault. He had former Gators running back Trevor Etienne and current starter Johnson ahead of him on the depth chart.
Webb played in 11 games last season, rushing the ball 26 times for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also reeled in 4 catches for 18 yards.
But now, Webb will have a great chance to increase his production. He could see a lot more snaps with the loss of Etienne and recent injury to Johnson.
“So all those guys were here in January, the two rookies I would say, and then Ja’Kobi (Jackson) and Treyaun (Webb) have been with us for a year, so it’s a great opportunity for those guys,” head coach Billy Napier responded when asked about the depth of the running back room. “And let me tell you, they’re embracing it and they’re working extremely hard.”
As Napier noted, Webb won’t be the only running back vying for more attempts. But he will undoubtedly be one of the first choices given the experience behind him.
In addition to Napier’s comments, offensive lineman Austin Barber shared his thoughts on Webb and the chance he is about to have.
“He’s got an opportunity, and I’m excited for him,” Barber said. “I know the kind of person Webb is, and I think he’s going to be just fine.”
Barber doesn’t say that just to say it. Before becoming Gators, both Barber and Webb were high school teammates at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla.
“Just seeing him run the ball in the Gator uniform – he’s like a little brother to me,” Barber answered when asked about the feeling of blocking for Webb again. “I was a senior when he was a sophomore, so I’ve seen him progress and grow. It’s been really good.”
It already seems like Webb has the respect and attention from his coaches and teammates. If Johnson’s injury sidelines him longer than expected, Webb will have the chance to show the rest of the country if he can hang with the best in Week 1 against Miami.