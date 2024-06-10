BREAKING: FSU Basketball Lands Pledge From Blue-Chip Forward To Bolster 2025 Class
Florida State opened up Monday with good news in the aftermath of hosting a team camp in Tallahassee over the weekend.
Four-star forward Dwayne Wimbley Jr. was one of the participants on campus to showcase his skills in front of the coaching staff. According to his social media, Wimbley Jr. has decided to publicly commit to the Seminoles on his 18th birthday.
This is as a big one as the 6-foot-5 wing is regarded as a four-star prospect and the No. 13 recruit in Florida according to ESPN. He's a two-way playmaker with a ton of potential to develop into something special at the college level.
The Florida native is coming off a junior campaign at Westminster Academy where he averaged 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game. He shot 50% from the field but Wimbley Jr. will need to continue to improve his consistency from three-point range (29%) and the charity stripe (48%).
He's also a two-way playmaker on the football field at wide receiver and defensive end. Wimbley Jr. caught 67 passes for 1,340 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense while recording 40 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks on defense this past season.
With his pledge, Wimbley Jr. joins top-100 center Alier Maluk as the second member of Florida State's 2025 class. There have been rumors of Maluk reclassifying to join the team this upcoming season but nothing has been set in stone just yet.
Wimbley Jr.'s father played under Leonard Hamilton at Miami for three seasons from 1997-2000. Now, he could potentially get the same opportunity if the longtime FSU head coach is retained beyond the 2024-25 season. Hamilton is entering the final year of a five-year deal worth $2.5M annually that he signed in 2021. The Seminoles have recorded a 43-53 record over the past three seasons while failing to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
