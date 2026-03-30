Exciting FSU Basketball Freshman Intends to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The offseason is here for Florida State, and although the NCAA transfer portal window doesn't officially open until April 7th, after the Final Four, players are still letting it be known that they will be exploring their options.

Luke Loucks had a mostly successful first season, especially given the situation he stepped into. They were struggling for most of the season before switching the playstyle early in ACC play, and they went on a tear down the stretch of the season. They relied more on their defense and switched the rotation around. That came at the cost of playing time for Cam Miles, who only appeared in 4 of the last 11 games.

That's why it's no surprise that Cam Miles intends to enter the transfer portal, per reports. He had some brilliant offensive flashes, as his lightning-quick speed and finishing ability created some highlights, but his shot selection was often erratic. That's why he was pulled from the rotation. He averaged 5.4 PPG but shot just 36.1% from the floor and 21.6% from three. His biggest game came against UT Martin, when he had 17 points. He also had 15 points and 5 assists against Mississippi Valley State.

However, FSU also has a logjam at point guard for next season. Even with Robert McCray V exhausting his eligibility, they have Martay Barnes coming in, a top-100 recruit, Jasen Lopez spent the second half of the season with the team after coming in as a football early enrollee (he'll be with football until the end of the football season), and Maximo Garcia-Plata is currently on the roster.

That doesn't even consider that they'd probably like to add another veteran guard in the portal, and Martin Somerville can be a ball-handler, too. That is a lot of guards, and they needed to open some roster spaces around the rest of the roster. This was a natural parting of ways.

Miles was initially committed to Temple before flipping to Florida State after Luke Loucks landed the job. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school.

Cam Miles is Florida State's first player to announce he's hitting the transfer portal. Couch Loucks expected a few guys to hit the portal by "mutual decision", and this is just the beginning of that.

NEWS: Florida State guard Cam Miles plans to enter the @TransferPortal, source tells @On3.



The 6-2 freshman averaged 5.4 points in 13.9 minutes per game this season. Represented by @Cj_ward of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT. https://t.co/g4il34QgTP pic.twitter.com/Jt4q9nsG7v — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 30, 2026

Who is Leaving Florida State?

Robert McCray V, Guard, Senior

Kobe MaGee, Guard, Senior

Lajae Jones, Wing, Senior

Chauncey Wiggins, Forward, Senior

Alex Steen, Forward, Senior

Shah Muhammad, Forward, Senior

Cam Miles, Guard, Freshman

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