Former FSU Basketball wing entering transfer portal

It seems as if the former Seminole will be getting a sixth year in college basketball.

Austin Veazey

Nov 17, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The transfer portal is in full swing for college basketball, as the portal opened up on Monday at midnight. A few Florida State players hit the portal in the last few days, but another former Seminole is also hitting the portal looking for his fourth home.

Cam'Ron Fletcher announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday as he enters his sixth season of college basketball. He spent last season at Xavier, playing in just 11 games, averaging a career-low 1.3 PPG.

FSU's Cam'Ron Fletcher
FSU's Cam'Ron Fletcher drives to the basket during a game with UNLV at Sunshine Slam Tournament at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. / Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fletcher's career has been derailed by injuries. In three seasons in Tallahassee, two were ended by serious right knee injuries. That's why, in five seasons, he's played just 66 career games. He was on his way to a good 2022-23 season before going down at Virginia, averaging 10.8 PPG and 7.5 RPG.

Florida State initially landed Fletcher as a transfer out of Kentucky after an odd situation with then-coach John Calipari, where Fletcher was sent home mid-season. But FSU believed in his potential enough, and he was on his way to realizing that potential before the knee injuries.

It will be interesting to see what market is out there for Fletcher. High-major teams may not want to take a chance on him because of the knee injuries, but the talent is still there. If you're wondering how he can get a sixth season of eligibility, he got a medical redshirt for either the 2021-22 season or the 2022-23 season, and he has a COVID year for being an active player in the 2020-21 season.

