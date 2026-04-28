FSU Football’s Mike Norvell Falls Behind Miami in Key NFL Draft Metric

The Florida State Seminoles have had over 300 players selected in the NFL Draft in program history and have seen at least one player drafted every year since 1984.

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, Mike Norvell’s total climbed from 18 to 19 selections entering his seventh season at the helm. However, the program’s recent struggles on the gridiron have led to a noticeable drop in the number of Seminoles hearing their names called.

Cristobal Pulls Ahead in Key NFL Draft Metric

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. is selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the number 15 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before the 2025 NFL Draft, Florida State held a slight edge in NFL production during both coaches' current runs in Florida, but that all changed after one of the most productive draft classes in Hurricanes history in 2026.

Cristobal's number of draft selections at Miami went from 14 over his first three seasons to 23 this time around. Compare that to Norvell's 19, with only two coming in the past two cycles, and the numbers are a little alarming.

More than half of Mike Norvell’s 19 NFL Draft selections at Florida State came during the 2024 cycle, following a 13-0 season and ACC title that still ended in a College Football Playoff snub. While Mario Cristobal saw a similar boost after Miami’s 2025 National Championship run, Florida State’s production outside of that 2023 team, one of the best in program history, has dropped off significantly.

Norvell Falls Outside of Top 15 in Total Draft Production

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford compiled a list of active FBS head coaches by NFL Draft production ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and Norvell landed at No. 16 with 26 career selections. Darrell Jackson Jr. brought that number to 27. Cristobal was tied at No. 11 with 32, but that ranking should improve significantly following this past weekend's results, in which nine players were selected.

The gap reflects how the two have built their totals. Norvell’s number at Florida State was largely driven by the 2024 draft cycle, while Cristobal’s production across multiple stops has given him the edge in overall NFL Draft output.

FSU's 2026 NFL Draft Class

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) sacks North Carolina Tarheels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (12) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Darrell Jackson Jr., Defensive Tackle, New York Jets (4th Round, No. 103 overall)

Squirrel White, Wide Receiver, Chicago Bears (undrafted)

Jerry Wilson, Cornerback, Los Angeles Chargers (undrafted)

Jacob Rizy, Offensive Lineman, New England Patriots (undrafted)

Tommy Castellanos, Wide Receiver (undrafted) *Invited to Rookie Minicamp by the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins

Roydell Williams, Running Back (undrafted) *Invited to Rookie Minicamp by the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers

Micah Pettus, Offensive Lineman (undrafted) *Invited to Rookie Minicamp by the Kansas City Chiefs

Mason Arnold, Longsnapper (undrafted) *Invited to Rookie Minicamp by the Buffalo Bills

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