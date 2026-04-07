Former Promising Florida State Forward Transferring Once Again

Florida State went through plenty of changes on the hardwood as Luke Loucks took over for college basketball legend Leonard Hamilton following the 2024-25 campaign.

The Seminoles ignited the program with an influx of youth and NBA experience. It also created significant roster turnover as Loucks searched for the right fits for his up-tempo scheme.

READ MORE: FSU Football Offense Leaves More Questions Than Answers After Scrimmage

That culminated in just two of Florida State's 13 scholarship players returning to Tallahassee. Both of those Seminoles (forward Alier Maluk, forward AJ Swinton) were true freshmen in Hamilton's final season with the program.

One season after departing from Florida State in the NCAA Transfer Portal, a former promising piece on the roster is looking for his third home in as many years.

Former FSU Forward Taylor Bol Bowen Back In NCAA Transfer Portal

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen (7) reacts after a Mississippi Rebels calls time out during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

According to On3's Joe Tipton, junior forward Taylor Bol Bowen is headed back to the portal following a short stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bol Bowen will play for the third program of his college career next season.

Bol Bowen spent two years at Florida State but moved on to the SEC in the aftermath of the coaching change. Despite hopes of a breakout season, he struggled to garner a consistent role for the Crimson Tide, mostly contributing off the bench.

NEWS: Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agency @RocNationSports told @On3.



The 6-10 junior averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season. Began his career at Florida State.https://t.co/vm36VD9MIt pic.twitter.com/UFJTFDLlnj — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 6, 2026

In 30 appearances, Bol Bowen averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 block over 19 minutes per game. He shot 41.2% from the line, 30.2% from three-point range, and 79.6% from the charity stripe.

Bol Bowen reached double figures in six of his first eight games. However, he only scored 10+ points three times in his final 22 appearances of the season. Bol Bowen did put up 15 points and three blocks in Alabama's 90-70 victory against Hofstra in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The New Hampshire native was a top-100 prospect in the 2023 class. He came to Florida State with high expectations and plenty of potential.

Bol Bowen began to realize some of his ceiling as a sophomore. That season, he started in 28 of his 29 appearances, averaging 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks over 25 minutes per game. Bol Bowen hit the game-winner in Florida State's 72-70 road win over Wake Forest.

The 6-foot-10 forward will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.