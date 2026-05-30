FSU Football Just Lost Out on Another Battle Against Clemson

The Florida State Seminoles have found themselves on the wrong end of a plethora of recruiting battles throughout May. While the Seminoles were able to secure three-star quarterback Logan Flaherty, outside of that, plenty of needs remain on the table for #Tribe27.

Among the glaring concerns is an abundance of uncertainty along the offensive line. So far, Florida State has failed to bring in any commitments in the trenches, and the board isn't the deepest for position coach Herb Hand.

READ MORE: New FSU Football Quarterback Reveals Jersey Number

Considering Florida State's overreliance on the NCAA Transfer Portal in recent years, it would be a major step if the coaching staff could consistently bring in talent from the prep ranks. Instead, the middling efforts are putting the Seminoles between a rock and a hard place.

Florida State Loses OL Target To Clemson

On Thursday evening, four-star offensive lineman Elijah Morrison announced his commitment to Clemson over Florida State, Georgia, and Auburn.

The Seminoles were expected to receive an official visit, but that is probably no longer the case. Instead, the Tigers swooped in to win another recruiting battle against Florida State.

In just the last two weeks, Clemson has secured five recruits over the Seminoles. Along with Morrison, the Tigers landed key targets such as four-star wide receiver Jamarin Simmons, four-star running back Gary Walker, four-star offensive lineman Carter Jones, and three-star tight end Carter Blackwell.

First things first is that I want to thank god for giving me such an opportunity to live out my dream without him this wouldn’t be possible whatsoever. I want to thank all of my current and former coaches for everything they have done for me Coach Gess, Dwise, Mejia, Melton,… pic.twitter.com/8IFY3Ka9Hd — Elijah Morrison (@Elijah_M78) May 29, 2026

Morrison picked up an offer from Florida State back in February. He made it to campus in March for an unofficial visit.

The 6-foot-3.5, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 395 overall prospect, the No. 20 IOL, and the No. 44 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Morrison off the board, the Seminoles will turn to four-star DaJohn Yarborough, three-star Shavezz Dixon, and three-star Jaiden Thompson.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 44 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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