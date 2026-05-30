FSU Football Just Lost Out on Another Battle Against Clemson
In this story:
The Florida State Seminoles have found themselves on the wrong end of a plethora of recruiting battles throughout May. While the Seminoles were able to secure three-star quarterback Logan Flaherty, outside of that, plenty of needs remain on the table for #Tribe27.
Among the glaring concerns is an abundance of uncertainty along the offensive line. So far, Florida State has failed to bring in any commitments in the trenches, and the board isn't the deepest for position coach Herb Hand.
READ MORE: New FSU Football Quarterback Reveals Jersey Number
Considering Florida State's overreliance on the NCAA Transfer Portal in recent years, it would be a major step if the coaching staff could consistently bring in talent from the prep ranks. Instead, the middling efforts are putting the Seminoles between a rock and a hard place.
Florida State Loses OL Target To Clemson
On Thursday evening, four-star offensive lineman Elijah Morrison announced his commitment to Clemson over Florida State, Georgia, and Auburn.
The Seminoles were expected to receive an official visit, but that is probably no longer the case. Instead, the Tigers swooped in to win another recruiting battle against Florida State.
In just the last two weeks, Clemson has secured five recruits over the Seminoles. Along with Morrison, the Tigers landed key targets such as four-star wide receiver Jamarin Simmons, four-star running back Gary Walker, four-star offensive lineman Carter Jones, and three-star tight end Carter Blackwell.
Morrison picked up an offer from Florida State back in February. He made it to campus in March for an unofficial visit.
The 6-foot-3.5, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 395 overall prospect, the No. 20 IOL, and the No. 44 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
With Morrison off the board, the Seminoles will turn to four-star DaJohn Yarborough, three-star Shavezz Dixon, and three-star Jaiden Thompson.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 44 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG