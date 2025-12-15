FSU football could land quarterback transfer from rival

The NCAA Transfer Portal is closing in, and with quarterback Tommy Castellanos fighting for another year of eligibility, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is expected to address the quarterback room this offseason.

It raises questions about who will be available, whether they decide to get another transfer, and how much they'll cost, but one interesting name has emerged as a potential landing spot for the Seminoles.

DJ Lagway Could Wear Garnet and Gold in 2026

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) warms up before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

A report by CBS Sports' Chris Hummer took a closer look at Florida quarterback DJ Lagway's departure from the Gators and listed potential landing spots for the Texas native. With an expected robust quarterback market heading into January, FSU is one of the teams listed that could kick the tires.

"Some early teams to watch, per multiple sources, include schools like Baylor, Duke (depending on what happens to Darian Mensah), and Florida State. Others like Miami, Clemson, LSU, and Texas Tech could be options depending on how the quarterback marketplace manifests."

What Lagway Would Mean for Florida State

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures before the snap against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Lagway decided to enter the transfer portal and leave Gainesville, Florida, after he and the new coaching staff didn't exactly see eye to eye. He started all 12 games in 2025, completing 213/337 passes (62 percent) for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns, but also led the SEC with 14 interceptions.

The Seminoles will need competition at the QB room, but the question is whether his inconsistency as a passer is something Florida State can address with better options on the market. While he and the Gators dominated the Seminoles in their last meeting, it was mostly a running back show with Jadan Baugh rushing for record-setting yards.

The incoming staff at Florida questioned Lagway's work ethic, and if it turns out to be a bust, the Seminoles might also face fan criticism from the administration for bringing in another unsuccessful transfer under center while continuing to deprioritize their current roster.

"Lagway's initial meeting with the new Florida staff did not go well, per multiple sources. New Florida head coach Jon Sumrall questioned who Lagway is as a football player," the report continued. "The new staff opted to challenge the high-priced quarterback, pushing him on his competitiveness and work ethic."

Lagway will also likely come with a high NIL price tag, which could hurt other areas of roster management.

