FSU Basketball's Opponent for ACC/SEC Challenge Announced
Florida State now knows its opponent for the second annual ACC/SEC challenge, as the Seminoles will be traveling to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers on December 3rd. Both teams are looking to pick up their first win in this challenge after it replaced the ACC/Big 10 challenge.
From a distance, these teams are pretty similar. Both teams are coming off 17-16 seasons and missed the NCAA Tournament. FSU blew a massive late lead to Georgia last season while LSU was demolished on the road at Syracuse. LSU has picked up a couple of major transfers this offseason, including Jordan Sears from Tennessee-Martin (21.6 PPG last season) and Kansas State's Cam Carter (14.2 PPG). They'll also be returning Tyrell Ward, who had a promising sophomore season.
Meanwhile, FSU's roster has undergone major transformations this offseason. They'll be returning Jamir Watkins, who removed his name from the NBA Draft and transfer portal, but lost their next five leading scorers and are replacing that with mostly unknown talent, with three freshmen, a JUCO transfer, and two low major D1 transfers. Taylor Bol Bowen, Waka Mbatch, and Chandler Jackson are the only other holdovers from last season.
FSU assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry spent time at LSU, including as the interim coach following the dismissal of Will Wade in the 2022 season after Wade's paying players scandal. Nickelberry then went on to Georgetown for one season before joining Leonard Hamilton's staff in Tallahassee.
The last time these two teams played, Mfiondu Kabengele hit a three-pointer in overtime in the 2018 ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida to give the Seminoles the win.
