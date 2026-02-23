Robert McCray V Takes Home ACC Player of the Week for FSU Basketball

Florida State Basketball has had a 2-0 week after coming back from down by 14 to beat Boston College, and then they went on the road and upset Clemson, which was ranked in the top 25 not too long ago.

A big reason for those wins was Robert McCray V, who went nuclear in both contests. Against Boston College, he finished with 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists on 9/15 shooting, including 18 points in the second half to help FSU overcome the deficit.

In Saturday's upset win over Clemson, he put up 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on 10/19 shooting, and even had a big block. He scored FSU's final 10 points of the game, including the game-sealing free throws that put the Seminoles up by 5.

This is Florida State's first ACC Player of the Week winner since Jamir Watkins won it back in the first week of the 2024-25 season.

Congratulations to the ACC Player of the Week - Florida State’s Robert McCray V.🍢#Connected pic.twitter.com/TkwzYylz9q — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 23, 2026

READ MORE: 3 Takeaways as FSU Basketball Continues Hot Streak, Upsets Clemson on the Road

Florida State's Hot Stretch is Thanks to Robert McCray V

Florida State has been red hot over the last month, winning 6 out of the last 7 games, and McCray is a big reason why. He has been downright dominant at times, and when he's playing well, so is Florida State. Over his last 9 games, a stretch where FSU is 7-2, McCray is averaging 19.9 PPG, 4.7 APG, and 3.8 RPG. Turnovers were a big issue for him at the start of ACC play, but he has started to reign those in a little bit.

McCray's turnovers will always be a little higher because of how often he has the ball in his hands, but if he stays below three, FSU has a good chance of winning that game.

After Saturday's game against Clemson, Luke Loucks gave McCray a lot of praise.

"Robert McCray was Bob McCray tonight. He was a grown man. Down the stretch, I mean, he had that turnover late, which was really tough, but for him to bounce back and have next-play speed from that moment and knock down the two biggest free throws of the game just shows what he's made of," Loucks said. "To come in a road environment and put up 29 and 4, 10 for 19 just across the board, he put the team on his back."

Florida State will look to continue their hot streak on Tuesday night as they host rival Miami at 9 p.m. EST. FSU beating Miami on the road started this recent hot stretch.

READ MORE: Florida State Projected to Extend Impressive NFL Draft Streak