Which New FSU Football Position Coach Will Make the Biggest Impact in 2026?

The Florida State Seminoles underwent a massive coaching overhaul this past offseason. They added Tulsa running backs coach Nick Martin, Michigan State cornerbacks coach Blue Harris, UNLV special teams coordinator Adam Scheier, and Syracuse EDGEs coach Nick Williams

Along with that, the Seminoles promoted Austin Tucker to coach quarterbacks and Ernie Sims to handle the linebackers. They also elevated wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr., as offensive coordinator after former FSU OC Gus Malzahn announced his retirement earlier this month.

With so many new cleats on the turf, it begs the question of which new hire (or promotion) will have the biggest impact following a 5-7 season.

Which New Position Coach Will Have the Biggest Impact in 2026?

Nick Williams | Instagram.com

Aside from a few players, Florida State's need for a pass rush seemed to hinder the ability to prevent teams from moving up and down the field at will. The Seminoles elected to expand their staff on the defensive front, bringing in Nick Williams from Syracuse to help stop the bleeding on a team that ranked in the middle of the pack (58) in total defense, and accumulated a PFF grade of 68.5 overall.

"He is a relentless worker who does a great job building relationships," head coach Mike Norvell said of Williams. "He has a proven ability to develop high-level production, evidenced by his multiple NFL Draft picks along the defensive line."

The fact of the matter is, Florida State’s defensive identity in 2026 will likely hinge on whether or not it can consistently get to the quarterback. The Seminoles didn’t lack talent up front last season; they lacked sustained disruption.

Elite Level Recruiting and Development

Nick Williams | Instagram.com

The Bainbridge, Georgia, native played a role in signing the three best classes in Syracuse history. He also helped mold defensive end Fadil Diggs into an All-ACC selection and 2025 NFL Draft pick after Diggs finished fifth in the conference with 7.5 sacks and seventh with 14.0 tackles for loss in 2024.

Williams has been a high-level recruiter at nearly every stop during his coaching career. In 2022, he helped Texas A&M land the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, which was the highest-graded class in recruiting rankings history. Coaching the defensive line at Colorado, he quickly helped the Buffaloes land a top-30 class in 2023.

The former Georgia Bulldog will have a plethora of talent to work with as both Mandrell and Darryll Desir are returning for their second year, and will have seniors Rylan Kennedy and Deamontae Diggs, as well as incoming four-starJalen Anderson. The Seminoles also brought in three-star edge prospects Chris Carbin and Cam Brooks this past recruiting cycle.

If Williams can tap into his group's potential to become a true rotational presence, it will change everything. A strong pass rush this season will unlock a secondary and linebacker core that enters the spring with question marks.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.