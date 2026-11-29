For the first time since January 2022, Florida State is in the top 50 of KenPom after a 6-1 start to the season.

Outside of a competitive loss to Florida, the Seminoles haven't really been tested. That'll change shortly, as December will be a tough slate, and it became tougher on Friday when it was announced that Shon Abaev would be out indefinitely after having leg surgery.

While Abaev was as unpredictable a player as FSU had, they can't reach their ceiling as a team unless they could get Abaev playing his best basketball. He was starting to get more comfortable, but they'll now have to prepare for life without him.

They'll get one warm-up game against West Florida on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST in the Pensacola Bay Center before the ACC/SEC Challenge against Tennessee on Tuesday.

New men's basketball head coach Tanner Smith speaks during a press conference at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on April 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

West Florida Argonauts Breakdown (3-5 Overall)

West Florida is in its first season in Division I basketball, and they also have a new head coach: Tanner Smith. He comes over after being the associate head coach at Appalachian State.

Of the Argonauts' three wins, only one was against another Division I opponent, and that was an 87-69 shellacking of Green Bay. Outside of that, they have ugly losses to South Alabama and Northwestern State and close losses to FIU, Cleveland State, and Alabama A&M.

This is a one-man show, led by DJ Shine, who leads the team in scoring (17.9 PPG) and assists (2.9 APG). He's their only double-digit scorer, though Julius King is a hair away from it at 9.9 PPG.

Shine has shot the ball at a high level this season, shooting 44.4% from deep on nearly 7 attempts per game. He's also shown the ability to get to the free-throw line, with 16 FTA against FIU. He's coming off a rough game against Northwestern State and will want to make up for it.

Julius King is another high-level shooter, making 48.4% of his threes at 4.4 attempts per game. He comes off the bench, but 73.8% of his attempts come from deep.

Rodrigo Farias is another respectable shooter off the bench, shooting 35% from deep on 5 attempts per game.

The rest of their starting lineup is fine but unspectacular. Alex Godley is their other biggest scoring threat, averaging 8.3 PPG, but he operates more on the interior.

As a team, they've been pretty good on the offensive glass, though they haven't snagged more than 8 o-boards in any of their last five games. The same can be said about their forced turnover rate. A lot of their numbers are inflated because of blowouts against Southeastern Baptist and Baptist of Florida, which are both Division II teams in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Nov 24, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Shon Abaev (1) exits the game with an injury as head coach Luke Loucks assists during the first half against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State Seminoles Breakdown (6-1 Overall)

It'll be interesting to see how Florida State builds its offense with Shon Abaev out for the foreseeable future. He handled the ball as much as anyone on the team, and while his shot selection could be maddening at times, that type of player is hard to replace.

Those responsibilities won't fall on a single person. Anthony Robinson II and Kameron Taylor will each see an uptick in ball-handling, but someone like Martay Barnes needs to be more reliable with the ball in his hands.

Sebastian Rancik will need to be more aggressive in hunting his shot, but teams are going to be more focused on him in the scouting reports. Someone else will need to step up as a consistent scorer, specifically Taylor.

Taylor is averaging 11.6 PPG, but he's only taking 8.1 shots per game, and he's fourth on the team in free-throw attempts. If FSU wants to stay on pace to make the postseason, Taylor is the most obvious choice to step up.

I do think Elisee Assui should get the starting nod in the meantime, though. His defense and connectivity make him the best fit for now. Cooper Schwieger started when Anthony Robinson missed a game, so maybe we'll see something similar.

Projected Starters

Florida State

G: Anthony Robinson II

G: Kameron Taylor

F: Elisee Assui

F: Sebastian Rancik

C: Marcis Ponder

West Florida

G: DJ Shine

G: Eze Wali

G: Alex Godley

F: Isaiah Alexander

F: Sano Rutatika

3 Keys to the Game

Build Off Last Game's Three-Point Shooting

Florida State has been a three-point shot away from being an elite offense all season. We finally started to see them drop on Tuesday against Green Bay, as they shot 8/19 from three. They have yet to hit more than 8 threes in a game, and this may be another tough opportunity.

West Florida is holding teams to shoot 28.6% from deep. FIU took 34 threes against them and only made 10. That's not an accident. Still, FSU has enough talent to keep the ball moving for open shots.

Limit DJ Shine

DJ Shine has had an impressive season for West Florida, averaging 17.9 PPG. He's their only player who averages double-digit scoring and has four games with at least 20 points. He's coming off a rough game in their loss to Northwestern State, as he had just 6 points and 3 turnovers on 3/7 shooting.

The biggest thing is that FSU has to keep him away from the free-throw line. He had 16 free-throw attempts against FIU and 8 against Green Bay.

Who Can Reliably Handle the Ball in the Second Unit?

Shon Abaev was the Seminoles' primary ball-handler when Anthony Robinson was out, so who will take over those responsibilities now that Abaev is out? Martay Barnes has to be more consistent, Kam Taylor has to be more aggressive, and Sebastian Rancik will have to be a little more comfortable handling the ball in the open floor.

I expect to see more traps and pressure when Robinson is out of the game as West Florida tries to force more turnovers.

Game Prediction

Florida State is favored by 27.5 with an over/under of 154.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

There's a world where Florida State looks better offensively without Shon Abaev, but I wouldn't expect it. They wouldn't have given him the ball so much if he weren't a great source of offense by himself.

FSU will experiment with a few different ball-handlers, so this may not be the blow-out it should be, even if the 'Noles will win handily.

Florida State 88, West Florida 62

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.