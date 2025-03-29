International FSU Basketball forward entering transfer portal
Florida State's men's basketball program is undergoing a lot of change this offseason. Leonard Hamilton stepped down after 23 years in Tallahassee, and his former point guard, Luke Loucks, is now the head coach. The nature of college basketball these days is constant roster turnover in the offseason, and that's no different for the Seminoles.
Freshman forward Christian Nitu is the latest 'Nole to enter the transfer portal. He appeared in 22 games in a reserve role, scoring 42 total points and grabbing 28 rebounds.
Nitu was a late addition to the 2024 recruiting class. The 6'11" forward from Canada was originally signed to Indiana State before a coaching change there re-opened his recruitment. He ended up with offers from Arizona State, Creighton, Illinois, Pittsburgh, and more, but eventually chose the Seminoles, but he was always seen as a long-term project. He had experience playing for Canada's national U18 team, but that didn't translate to the ACC.
There is a world where Nitu turns into a solid, two-way floor-stretching threat, but he's a long way away from realizing that ceiling and Coach Loucks needs players who can help him win now. Nitu just doesn't help him win in the 2025-26 season.
Loucks has said few players will return from last year's team, which is probably for the best. Nitu joins Taylor Bol Bowen, Waka Mbatch, Anastasios Rozakeas, Justin Thomas, and Chandler Jackson in the transfer portal, with a few more possibly still coming.
