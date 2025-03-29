Nole Gameday

International FSU Basketball forward entering transfer portal

The offseason of change continues for the Seminoles.

Austin Veazey

Florida State Seminoles forward Christian Nitu (11) reacts at a Stanford Cardinal player during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Florida State Seminoles forward Christian Nitu (11) reacts at a Stanford Cardinal player during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State's men's basketball program is undergoing a lot of change this offseason. Leonard Hamilton stepped down after 23 years in Tallahassee, and his former point guard, Luke Loucks, is now the head coach. The nature of college basketball these days is constant roster turnover in the offseason, and that's no different for the Seminoles.

Freshman forward Christian Nitu is the latest 'Nole to enter the transfer portal. He appeared in 22 games in a reserve role, scoring 42 total points and grabbing 28 rebounds.

READ MORE: FSU Basketball transfer portal tracker in Luke Loucks' first offseason

Florida State Seminoles forward Christian Nitu
Florida State Seminoles forward Christian Nitu (11) shoots for two. The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Virginia Tech Hokies for a men's basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nitu was a late addition to the 2024 recruiting class. The 6'11" forward from Canada was originally signed to Indiana State before a coaching change there re-opened his recruitment. He ended up with offers from Arizona State, Creighton, Illinois, Pittsburgh, and more, but eventually chose the Seminoles, but he was always seen as a long-term project. He had experience playing for Canada's national U18 team, but that didn't translate to the ACC.

There is a world where Nitu turns into a solid, two-way floor-stretching threat, but he's a long way away from realizing that ceiling and Coach Loucks needs players who can help him win now. Nitu just doesn't help him win in the 2025-26 season.

Loucks has said few players will return from last year's team, which is probably for the best. Nitu joins Taylor Bol Bowen, Waka Mbatch, Anastasios Rozakeas, Justin Thomas, and Chandler Jackson in the transfer portal, with a few more possibly still coming.

READ MORE: Key FSU Basketball veteran entering transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent

 ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate

 Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks

 Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Lead basketball writer; Former FSU Men's Basketball Manager from 2016-2019

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Basketball