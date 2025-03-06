Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp
Florida State is less than two weeks away from kicking off spring camp. This is an important period for the Seminoles as the team is working to respond from one of the most disappointing seasons in program history. With that being said, head coach Mike Norvell might not have his squad at 100% when the action begins on March 19.
On Thursday, a trio of representatives met with the media, including Director of Strength and Conditioning Josh Storms, offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen, and defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins, who all shared their thoughts on FSU's Tour of Duty.
Most of the availability was par for the course but Jenkins did hint at an injury prior to departing from the podium. He said that he's going through the rehab process and will see how things shake out this spring.
"Uhh, I mean, it's a little something right now but obviously attacking the rehab and everything," Jenkins said. "Been going great so far so we're going to see where things lay out but I'm looking forward to being in a dominant fashion this fall."
It would obviously be disappointing for the Seminoles if Jenkins is unable to take part in the 15 spring practices. Head coach Mike Norvell is slated to speak publicly on March 17, which is when we'll likely learn more about Jenkins' status and which players will be out this spring.
Jenkins announced his decision to transfer to Florida State in January after beginning his college career at Tennessee. He played a rotational role for the Volunteers last fall, appearing in 13 games and totaling nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
In just 214 snaps, he recorded a 75.5 PFF grade which ranked 11th on a defense that made the College Football Playoff. Jenkins recorded two tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks in a 25-15 victory against Oklahoma on September 21. He also forced a safety during the win.
In total, Jenkins appeared in 21 games during his time with the Volunteers. He recorded 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble. Jenkins was ranked as the No. 119 overall transfer and the No. 16 DL transfer according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-6, 281-pound defensive lineman is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He has the versatility to play inside or outside in Florida State's new 3-3-5 multiple defense.
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman D'Nas White
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
