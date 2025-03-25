FSU Basketball transfer portal tracker in Luke Loucks' first offseason
The transfer portal is in full swing as it officially opened for every player on Monday, March 24th, at midnight. Some players could hit the portal ahead of time if there was a coaching change at their school, but the Wild West is officially underway, and new Florida State head coach Luke Loucks is getting his first taste of it.
Loucks has taken over for the legendary Leonard Hamilton and has said he expects the roster to go through a massive upheaval this offseason. It's just the nature of college basketball for rosters to have the majority of players transfer out, and FSU is expected to do the same.
To make things easier for Seminole fans, here is a comprehensive list of who will not be returning to Florida State, as well as who they have contacted in the transfer portal.
Players Not Returning to Florida State
Junior guard Chandler Jackson announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. The Memphis native spent all three years in Tallahassee, averaging 6.3 PPG, 2.1 RPG, and 2.0 APG while shooting 42.3% from the floor and 15.4% from three this season in 27 starts.
Sophomore forward Taylor Bol Bowen was the first Seminole to announce his entry into the transfer portal. The former four-star recruit averaged 8.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 2.5 blocks + steals per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 41.4% from three in 28 starts this season.
Reserve sophomore forward Waka Mbatch entered the portal. In two seasons in Tallahassee, the native of Gambia only played in seven games, recording four points and four rebounds.
Reserve freshman wing Anastasios Rozakeas entered the portal on the first open day. The Athens, Greece, native appeared in just 13 games for the Seminoles this season, scoring six points.
Transfers That Florida State has Contacted
Jacari White - North Dakota State: Senior guard who averaged 17.1 PPG and 4.3 RPG. White is a career 40.6% three-point shooter and is a native of Orlando, Florida. He has an extra year of eligibility due to the new junior college ruling. The contact was first reported by Sam Kayser.
Jamichael Stillwell - UW-Milwaukee: A 6'8" forward who led the Horizon League in rebounding, Stillwell averaged 13.0 PPG and 10.7 RPG while shooting 46.8% from the floor and 28.6% from three. He is an Atlanta native who started his career in JUCO, so he has more eligibility if he wants it. Contact was first reported by Sam Kayser.
Kobe MaGee - Drexel: MaGee is reportedly visiting Florida State on Thursday, March 27th, according to the Portal Report, though he told NoleGameday that he was still finalizing a visit. He averaged 14.0 PPG and 5.6 RPG this season in 33 starts while shooting 47.2% from the floor and 43.9% from three as a 6'6" guard. Started 33 games and made the All-Colonial Third Team.
Brit Harris - USC Upstate: Harris started 15 games, playing in 30, for USC Upstate, averaging 11.6 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 2.5 APG, shooting 37.3% from three. He started his career at D2 Grand Valley State and is originally from Gary, Indiana. 6'4" guard. Contact was first reported by the Portal Report.
All Wright - Valparaiso: Freshman 6'3" guard who averaged 15.5 PPG while shooting 38.3% from three. He won Missouri Valley Rookie of the Year and has a brother (Always Wright) who played at Rhode Island last season. Contact first reported by Joe Tipton.
This list will continue to be updated as more contacts and visits are announced.
