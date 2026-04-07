International FSU Basketball Guard Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

It’s officially transfer portal season for college basketball, as the portal opened on Tuesday. Florida State is looking to build off a strong first season under Luke Loucks, as they closed the year as one of the hottest teams in the country.

The Seminoles are losing six seniors, but now the attrition is starting to accumulate. They’d like to add between 3-5 players through the portal, which means they’d need to open a few more spots with five freshmen coming in.

A new name plans to enter his name in the portal for the Seminoles, as freshman guard Maximo Garcia-Plata will leave Tallahassee after just one season.

Garcia-Plata, a native of Madrid, Spain, signed with FSU back in August, and he ended up redshirting this season. At 6’4”, 180 pounds, he has the size coveted for a lead guard, and the versatility to play either backcourt position. The coaching staff knew he’d need a year to adjust to the college game, even if he had a lot of experience playing internationally, including in FIBA action.

The staff remains high on him, but the backcourt is too young and too crowded as it is. They have Martay Barnes and Jasen Lopez coming in, who are each point guards, and Brandon Bass Jr. can play the 2 or 3. With positions to fill elsewhere, it was only natural that someone would have to be squeezed out.

This is Florida State's sixth portal entry, joining Cam Miles, Alier Maluk, Shah Muhammad, Xavier Osceola, and Martin Somerville.

With Garcia-Plata planning to enter the portal, FSU is now projected to have as many as seven spots to fill, and that's still pending decisions from Thomas Bassong and AJ Swinton. They have four incoming freshmen: Martay Barnes, Brandon Bass Jr., Collin Paul, and Marcis Ponder. Jasen Lopez spent the second half of the season with the basketball team as an early enrollee, but he'll be with football until their season is over. They also have a walk-on, Jalen Crawford.

It's looking like Bassong will be back, but Swinton is a toss-up. He tore his ACL in early March and didn't have surgery until after the ACC Tournament. That puts his availability next season in jeopardy, and it'll just depend on how FSU wants to fill out the rest of the roster.

Who is Leaving Florida State?

Robert McCray V, Guard, Senior

Kobe MaGee, Guard, Senior

Lajae Jones, Wing, Senior

Chauncey Wiggins, Forward, Senior

Alex Steen, Forward, Senior

Shah Muhammad, Forward, Senior, Transferring

Cam Miles, Guard, Freshman, Transferring

Martin Somerville, Guard, Sophomore, Transferring

Alier Maluk, Forward, Sophomore, Transferring

Maximo Garcia-Plata, Guard, Freshman, Transferring

Xavier Osecola, Guard, Freshman, Transferring

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