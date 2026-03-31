Key FSU Basketball Guard Plans to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The transfer portal continues to churn for Florida State. Luke Loucks now has a full offseason to plan and develop a roster the way he sees fit, and we're starting to see that take shape.

Sophomore guard Martin Somerville intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports. He spent one season in Tallahassee after starting his career at UMass-Lowell, where he won America East Conference Rookie of the Year. He averaged 8.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 2.4 APG while shooting 33.3% from three.

Somerville's biggest highlight of the season came on the road against Virginia Tech, where he scored 23 points on 9/11 shooting, 18 of which came in the second half. FSU dominated that second half, but it was mostly led by Somerville's efforts. He was the primary sixth man for the Seminoles this season, as he could play either backcourt spot.

As for why he may be entering the transfer portal, Coach Loucks mentioned that he wanted the team to be longer and more athletic at every position next season while still having the three-point range. While that may be what every team is looking for, Somerville doesn't quite fit that mold. At 6'3", 184 pounds, he plays more like a shooting guard, as he's not quite athletic enough to beat defenders off the dribble in the ACC. The three-point shot had its moments, but it often came at the expense of not being able to get by his defender.

Somerville was a solid role player in his lone season at FSU, but they likely think they can do better and get someone who will be a little more consistent. This is the third announced portal entry from Florida State so far, joining guard Cam Miles and forward Shah Muhammad, who will need a waiver to continue playing college basketball.

Florida State is expected to go after 3-5 transfers, depending on how many spots open. This opening comes as a slight surprise, but it's also not that big of a loss. Somerville is a decent player and has a high floor, but he has a much lower ceiling than FSU is likely looking for as they look to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Martin Somerville (1) brings the ball up court against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Who is Leaving Florida State?

Robert McCray V, Guard, Senior

Kobe MaGee, Guard, Senior

Lajae Jones, Wing, Senior

Chauncey Wiggins, Forward, Senior

Alex Steen, Forward, Senior

Shah Muhammad, Forward, Senior, Transferring

Cam Miles, Guard, Freshman, Transferring

Martin Somerville, Guard, Sophomore, Transferring

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