Latest update on NIL lawsuit involving former FSU coach Leonard Hamilton
Former Florida State Men's Basketball coach Leonard Hamilton was sued in December over unpaid NIL money by former players, who all alleged that Coach Hamilton promised them $250,000. It involved six players from the 2023-24 team: Primo Spear, Jalen Warley, Cam'Ron Fletcher, Darin Green Jr., Josh Nickelberry, and De'Ante Green, but Fletcher has since dropped out of the lawsuit.
It's an interesting case, as there was nothing signed pertaining to the "promised" NIL money, with it supposedly coming from some of Coach Hamilton's "business partners," not a fund like Rising Spear. When those funds that were guaranteed weren't delivered on, all of those players left the program.
The lawsuit received an update on Monday, according to Matt Baker of The Athletic, as a Leon County judge denied Coach Hamilton's motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The hearing now has a tentative date of August 2026, more than a year from now, as they try to work to find more facts related to the case.
According to Baker's initial report, "The players are suing Hamilton for breach of contract, promissory estoppel, fraudulent misrepresentation and fraudulent inducement, and negligent misrepresentations. They asked for a trial by jury, $250,000 in compensatory damages for each plaintiff and 'punitive and exemplary damages to assist in deterring and preventing similar conduct in the future.'”
Hamilton announced his intention to step down as Florida State's coach in February, and officially stepped down after the season, ending a run in Tallahassee that lasted more than 20 years. One of his former players, Luke Loucks, was named as his successor, who hopes to reignite the program that found a lot of success under Hamilton in the late 2010s, especially.