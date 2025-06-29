Pistons, Ex-FSU Basketball star under investigation for gambling
Malik Beasley had arguably his best season in the NBA this year, averaging 16.3 PPG while shooting a blistering 41.6% from three on a Detroit Pistons team that made the largest season-to-season improvement in NBA history. They won just 14 games in the 2023-24 season and 44 games this season, giving a good fight to the New York Knicks in the opening round of the playoffs.
Additions like Beasley, who finished as the runner-up in the Sixth Man of the Year award behind Payton Pritchard of the Boston Celtics, and hit the second-most three pointers in the NBA this year behind Anthony Edwards, were a big reason for their massive improvement. With Beasley only signing a one-year deal last offseason, he set himself up for a big payday to cash in on this offseason.
However, Beasley's playing career could be in jeopardy. ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that the U.S. District Attorney's Office has opened an investigation into Beasley based on allegations of sports gambling on NBA games, including prop bets.
“An investigation is not a charge,” Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, said to ESPN. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything.”
Although sports gambling is becoming widely accepted by the public and promoted by the leagues, it is still heavily against the rules for players, coaches, or anyone directly involved with the league to gamble on games. Jontay Porter, a fringe NBA player and brother of Denver Nuggets champion Michael Porter Jr., was banned from the league a few years ago after proof of his gambling was brought to light.
According to Charania, Beasley was in talks to receive a three-year, $42 million extension from the Detroit Pistons, but those talks will stall for now. Even if Beasley is cleared of any wrongdoing, these allegations could not have come at a worse time with free agency opening tomorrow, June 30th. It'll likely take time for the allegations to be sorted through, and that same extension may not be on the table anymore.
The ex-Florida State star has spent nine seasons in the NBA, developing into an elite three-point shooter. After a disappointing stretch with the Los Angeles Lakers, he revived his career with the Milwaukee Bucks last season and the Pistons this year.
