23 Notes To Remember From FSU Football's 36-24 Defeat To Clemson

Florida State never led in its 36-24 loss to the Clemson Tigers on Halloween. This is the 10th loss in the last 11 games in the series, and the third straight meeting where the Seminoles didn't hold a single lead.

FSU was essentially overmatched against one of the worst Clemson teams in decades.

READ MORE: FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Here are 23 notes surrounding various data points from the defeat.

Stats To Remember From FSU's Loss To Clemson

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell meets with Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney ahead of the matchup at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Ashton Daniels passed for 350 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). It was Daniels' second 350-yard passing game of the season, fifth of his career and most passing yards allowed by Clemson this season. The Tigers were allowing 185.7 passing yards per game prior to Saturday night.

Daniels has accounted for multiple touchdowns in all eight games this season. He has a rushing and passing touchdown in six games.

Daniels' 12 rushing touchdowns this season extend his single-season record for an FSU quarterback and match the most for any Seminole in the first eight games of a season since 1995 (Cam Akers, 12, 2019).

Wide receiver Micahi Danzy caught a 46-yard touchdown and led FSU with 108 receiving yards, the fourth 100-yard game of his career and first this season. He added a 52-yard reception in the second half.

Danzy's three receiving touchdowns this season match his 2025 total. Including three rushing touchdowns in 2025, Danzy is averaging 36.2 yards on nine career touchdowns, with six touchdowns over 30 yards.

Danzy surpassed 1,000 career receiving yards on the 52-yard catch and now has 1,010 receiving yards on 51 catches.

Freshman Jasen Lopez set career-highs with four receptions, 52 yards and the first touchdown of his career on a 41-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

Jayvan Boggs caught a 40-yard pass, the longest reception of his career.

CJ Richard Jr. had a career-high 13 tackles, matching Ashlynd Barker's 13 at Miami for the most by a Seminole this season. Chris Jones added a season-high 10 tackles, his ninth career game with 10+ tackles.

The last game FSU had two players with 10+ tackles was at Virginia last season.

FSU had a season-high seven pass breakups. The Noles had 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

Caleb LaVallee, Mikai Gbayor, Darryll Desir and Jalen Anderson each had 1.0 sack. All four set or tied career highs.

5th Year linebacker Omar Graham Jr. had five tackles, giving him a new single season high of 40.

Gabe Panikowski made a 35-yard field goal and was 1-for-1 on extra points. Panikowski is now 22-for-22 in his FBS career on field goals. His 22 consecutive made field goals is the 2nd-longest active streak in the nation, behind Minnesota's Luke Drzewiecki (26).

Panikowski is the only qualified (min. 15) active kicker in any NCAA division perfect in career.

Panikowski also handled kickoff duties for the first time this year. His five kickoffs averaged 62.0 yards, with three touchbacks.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner and LaVallee made their first starts as Seminoles. Wisner started 21 games at Texas and LaVallee started the 2024 Fenway Bowl with North Carolina.

Offensive lineman Nate Pabst appeared in his 50th career game. He has made 46 starts, most on the team.

Freshman defensive lineman Cam Brooks and freshman wide receiver Devin Carter made their Florida State debut. On the season, 79 Noles have appeared in a game and 40 made their Seminole debut.

Saturday's game was FSU's annual Military Appreciation. A USSOCOM ParaCommando unit from MacDill Air Force Base performed a pre-game jump and featured Cris Fucci carrying the American flag; Steve Travers carrying the FSU flag; and Vit Kozousek carrying the USSOCOM flag.

Florida State players Duce Robinson (American flag), Deante McCray (POW/MIA flag) and Donny Hiebert (FSU flag) led the Seminoles onto the field.

On offense, FSU’s starters were QB Ashton Daniels, RB Quintrevion Wisner, TE Desirrio Riles, WR Duce Robinson, WR Micahi Danzy, WR Jayvan Boggs, LT Xavier Chaplin, LG Andre Otto, C Bradyn Welch-Joiner, RG Paul Bowling, and RT Nate Pabst.

On defense, FSU’s starters were DL Deante McCray, DL Kevin Wynn, DL Daniel Lyons, LB Chris Jones, LB Omar Graham Jr., LB Caleb LaVallee, CB Ja’Bril Rawls, CB Nehemiah Chandler, S CJ Richard Jr., S Ma’Khi Jones, and ROVER Ashlynd Barker.

*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics

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