FSU Football Depth Chart: What To Know Ahead Of Clemson Tigers

The Florida State Seminoles will play their eighth game of the 2026 season on Saturday night. This is Florida State's first home game in four weeks.

The Seminoles are in desperate need of a victory to start carving a path towards bowl eligibility. A loss to Clemson would make it tough for FSU to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers

A few hours before the contest, Florida State updated its depth chart.

Florida State Makes Depth Chart Changes After BYE Week

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State made a few adjustments on both sides of the ball.

On offense, the running back room was reshuffled following Ousmane Kromah's season-ending injury. Quintrevion Wisner will lead the charge, followed by Amari Thomas and Zay Parks.

Along the defensive front, Mandrell Desir is a primary starter at one of the defensive tackle positions. Daniel Lyons and Kevin Wynn are co-starters at the other spot.

With Quindarrius Jones out, Nehemiah Chandler steps into a starting role with Ricky Knight III as his backup. On the other side of the field, Ja'Bril Rawls continues to start, and Charles Lester III was elevated behind him.

At safety, true freshman Jordan Crutchfield is a co-backup with Knight III behind Ma'Khi Jones.

Punter Daniel Hughes is back to the primary starter, with Ethan Post as his backup. Post saw action against Louisville a few weeks ago.

Check out the full depth chart below.

Quarterback:

1. Ashton Daniels, 5th year

2. Malachi Marshall, Jr. OR Kevin Sperry, So.

Running Back:

1. Quintrevion Wisner, Sr.

2. Amari Thomas, Fr.

3. Zay Parks, Jr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Duce Robinson, Sr.

2. Teriq Mallory, So.

Wide Receiver:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jayvan Boggs, So.

2. Tae'Shaun Gelsey, So.

Tight End:

1. Desirrio Riles, Sr. OR Landen Thomas, Jr.

Left Tackle:

1. Xavier Chaplin, 5th year

2. Chastan Brown, So.

Left Guard:

1. Andre Otto, Sr.

2. Paul Bowling, So.

Center:

1. Bradyn Welch-Joiner, Sr.

2. Chavez Thompson, So.

Right Guard:

1. Paul Bowling, So.

2. Nate Pabst, 5th year

Right Tackle:

1. Nate Pabst, 5th year

2. Chimdia Nwaiwu, Sr.

3. Jonathan Daniels, Jr.

Defensive End:

1. Darryll Desir, So. OR Deamontae Diggs, 5th year

Defensive Tackle:

1. Daniel Lyons, 5th year OR Kevin Wynn, So.

2. Jordan Sanders, 5th year

Defensive Tackle:

1. Mandrell Desir, So.

2. Deante McCray, 5th year

JACK:

1. Rylan Kennedy, Sr.

2. Jalen Anderson, Jr.

Linebacker:

1. Chris Jones, Jr.

2. Caleb LaVallee, Sr.

Linebacker:

1. Omar Graham Jr., 5th year

2. Mikai Gbayor, 5th year

Cornerback:

1. Ja'Bril Rawls, Sr.

2. Charles Lester III, Jr.

Cornerback:

1. Nehemiah Chandler, Jr.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr.

Safety:

1. CJ Richard Jr., Jr.

2. K.J. Kirkland, Sr. OR Antonio Cromartie Jr., So.

ROVER Safety:

1. Ashlynd Barker, 5th year

2. Max Redmon, So.

Nickel:

1. Ma'Khi Jones, So.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr. OR Jordan Crutchfield, Fr.

Kicker:

1. Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

2. Conor McAneney, So.

Punter:

1. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

2. Ethan Post, So.

Holder:

1. Carter Jula, Jr.

2. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

Long Snapper:

1. Caleb Bowers, 5th year

2. Alex Nocco, So.

Kick Returner:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Amari Thomas, Fr.

Punt Returner:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Jayvan Boggs, So.

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