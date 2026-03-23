3 Things to Watch as FSU Football Returns to Spring Practices

The Florida State Seminoles opened their second week of spring camp on Monday, transitioning into day two of full pads after a brief break as preparation for the fall continues. While the first week focused on installation and getting a feel for the 50-plus newcomers, the Seminoles are now shifting into a “who can we win with” phase, where execution and continuity take center stage.

While some of these storylines were already touched on after the first week of spring camp, there is no shortage of things to watch for on offense as they head into their first scrimmage on March 28.

Quarterback Separation (Or Lack Thereof)

Florida State Seminoles | X.com

One of Florida State's biggest concerns is who will take reps under center in its season opener against New Mexico State on August 29. There has been a clear competition between redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry and Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels throughout the offseason, but one thing to look out for is who will be getting the most consistent first-team reps.

FSU has opened just one practice to the media this spring, and while the brief 25-minute viewing window offered a glimpse into head coach Mike Norvell’s approach as he evaluates a starter, it remains too early to draw any clear takeaways.

Both quarterbacks have taken turns running with the ones and twos, and the focus now shifts toward identifying which signal-caller can consistently operate the system, limit mistakes, and take control of the offense as the tempo increases in full pads. Week two should begin to provide more clarity on that progression.

Daniels is a veteran quarterback who has polished his game across multiple systems, yet Sperry has more experience operating a Norvell-style offense, with 57% of offensive production returning from a year ago.

Despite Norvell's insistence that the starting job remains open, as tempo increases in full pads, decision-making under pressure, speed, and timing will go a long way in shaping the early pecking order.

Offensive Line Searching for Continuity

Andre Otto | Instagram.com

With multiple new faces and returning pieces competing for reps, identifying the right combination up front remains a priority for Florida State as the staff searches for continuity along the offensive line.

The development of a cohesive front will go a long way in determining the quarterbacks’ success and could influence the direction of the competition. Daniels’ experience across multiple systems and his decision-making could help him navigate early inconsistencies as the unit gels, potentially giving him an edge.

Florida State will field a new starter at every position up front and brought in five transfers, but retained some key depth pieces. One of the biggest indicators on the offensive line will be whether the rotation begins to tighten, or if the staff continues to shuffle combinations in search of the right five.

Andre Otto has consistently received praise from the coaching staff this offseason for helping streamline the transition of the newcomers and emerging as a leader. Florida State will rely on Otto and its returning pieces to help stabilize a unit that is still searching for continuity.

Week two should begin to reveal whether the unit is settling in or still searching for answers up front.

Building Chemistry in the Passing Game

Duce Robinson | Instagram.com

Florida State returns First Team All-ACC wideout Duce Robinson alongside track standout Micahi Danzy and standout sophomore Jayvan Boggs, giving the Seminoles a mix of size and speed in the receiving corps. Beyond that, the Seminoles have some interesting options that will need to step up in the passing and blocking game as the staff works to identify a reliable rotation behind Robinson.

FSU also brought in former four-star prospects EJ White and Jasen Lopez, who are expected to gain valuable experience this spring. Redshirt freshmen Teriq Mallory and Tae'Shaun Gelsey provide another outside option, with physical profiles similar to Robinson. Both players are over 6'4'', 200 pounds, giving the Seminoles added length on the boundary.

The chemistry built with the wide receivers, tight ends, and out of the backfield will be something to monitor. Although viewing opportunities are limited, much of the progress is evident in spring feedback from the coaching staff, particularly as the offense works to reduce miscommunications and build rhythm.

Norvell and student athletes are set to meet with the media this week following Tuesday's practice.

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