3 Thoughts As FSU Football's Rivalry Loss To Miami Ends In Controversy

Pain. Anger. Heartbreak.

Florida State fans are feeling a ton of emotions after the Seminoles were robbed of a chance to tie the game in Hard Rock Stadium. I can't really blame anyone, as the officials made two straight questionable decisions that handed Miami the victory.

It's a tough way for this week to end, especially when you consider how hard the Seminoles fought.

READ MORE: FSU Football Suffers Major Blow As Star RB Will Miss Remainder Of 2026 Season

Remember, this game wasn't supposed to be close. Miami had the top offense and defense in the country. The Seminoles hadn't won a road game in over 1,000 days and just got smoked by Louisville.

Florida State didn't care about the narrative, and that's why predictions don't matter, it's all about the action between the lines. The Seminoles threatened the Hurricanes more than any of their other opponents.

Coming into the night, Miami had won its previous two home games by a combined score of 129-10. Florida State put fear into the Hurricanes and exposed some of the warts of Mario Cristobal's squad.

In the end, a loss is a loss, and the Seminoles are tired of looking for silverlinings.

Here are three thoughts on the game.

1. The Ending Was More Than Questionable

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a classic double-overtime rivalry game like this, the officials have to let the players decide the result. That didn't happen on Saturday night, and one can argue that Florida State had an opportunity stolen from its fingertips.

First, it's important to note that Miami didn't have an accepted holding penalty for the entire game. The Hurricanes were flagged in the second quarter, but FSU declined it in favor of an illegal forward pass penalty.

On Darian Mensah's throwaway on the first play of overtime, there was clear holding that the crew let go. On the next play, Javian Mallory ran right up the middle for a touchdown. Those 10 extra yards would've been nice, right?

Either way, fast forward, and now Florida State is in desperation mode. On 4th and 21, Daniels launched a deep ball that dropped down right into Micahi Danzy's hands. The Seminoles were celebrating, and scrambling as they prepared for the tying two-point conversion.

That's when everyone noticed the late flag that was dropped on the field. Xavier Chaplin had been whistled for holding, on a play that looked like anything but. Chaplin chopped down on the defender's arms, resulting in the Miami player falling to the ground.

Take a look and decide for yourself.

This is not a hold. Florida State got screwed. This is one of the cleanest traps I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/wvyHZRZKzH — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) October 18, 2026

Mike Norvell vehemently disagreed with the call following the game, stating bluntly for the refs to, 'watch the film',

Now at 4th and 31, Florida State needed a prayer. Somehow, Daniels answered those hopes, staying alive and unleashing a throw to the end zone as he was hit. The ball hit Duce Robinson in the hands as the big receiver and a crowd of players went to the ground.

Instead of a touchdown, the play was ruled an interception. An inside look into the replay review process revealed that the officials didn't even mention the possibility of Robinson having a hand on the ball. Simultaneous possession would've been awarded to the offense, which means a touchdown for Florida State.

Add to the equation that this same crew worked Florida State's loss to Stanford in 2025, and the Seminoles have a legitimate reason to feel like the refs were out to get them.

Last season, Miami survived a few close games due to controversial calls that went its way. That's the story again coming out of Saturday.

2. Regardless, FSU Shouldn't Have Been In That Situation

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) catches a touchdown during overtime against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as it hurts, Florida State shouldn't have put itself in a position for the referees to decide the game.

The Seminoles led Miami 21-14 entering the fourth quarter. Early in the final frame, Chris Jones drilled Mark Fletcher to force a turnover on downs, Florida State's fifth straight stop.

With momentum on their side, FSU's offense wasn't able to take advantage, punting after just five plays. That's when the Seminoles began to show signs of their old selves.

Suddenly, the defense was filled with holes. Miami went down the field with ease on a 4-play, 72-yard drive to tie the game. On the ensuing drive, Florida State found a little life, but Quintrevion Wisner fumbled after picking up a first down.

Of course, the Hurricanes recovered. It felt all too predictable. The feeling didn't change much when Miami punched in a touchdown ten plays later to take the lead.

It appeared that Florida State was in prime position to choke away another road game in debilitating fashion. That changed instantly when Robinson caught a 75-yard touchdown to take us to overtime.

The Seminoles had a strong start to the extra period, with Daniels hitting Robinson for another score in the back of the end zone. Florida State needed a single stop to preserve the upset.

Instead, Miami scored far too easily. As the game went into double overtime, the defense withered again. The Hurricanes completed a 20-yard pass on the first play, and Malachi Toney beat Ja'Bril Rawls for a touchdown, then threw a two-point conversion.

Florida State gave up two touchdowns on Miami's first nine drives, then surrendered four scores on the final five possessions.

3. Ousmane Kromah's Injury Shakes Up Florida State's Offense

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) reacts after injuring his leg during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State is rightfully reeling after this loss, and not just because of the final score. In the middle of the defeat, the Seminoles saw their star running back suffer a serious injury. Ousmane Kromah suffered fractures and a dislocation to his lower-left leg. In an emotional scene, Kromah was carted off the field with his teammates surrounding him.

This just straight up sucks. Kromah does all of the right things on and off the field. He's someone who is beloved within the program and by the fan base. Kromah stuck with Florida State after last season, and his decision paid off, growing into arguably the top threat on the entire team.

Plus, Kromah's absence changes so much for Florida State's offense. He was the consistent piece that kept the wheel moving. The Seminoles could rely on him to get the tough yards and keep the offense ahead of schedule.

Who is going to do it now? Florida State is down its top two running backs, with Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr. out. Hopefully, Singleton Jr. won't be out much longer, but the team hasn't provided an update on his recovery recently.

As things stand, the Seminoles only have Quintrevion Wisner, Amari Thomas, Zay Parks, and Gavin Markey in the backfield. Gemari Sands departed from the team earlier this month. He would've been the most experienced option behind Wisner.

Wisner is already a question mark with his injury history. Thomas is a former blue-chip recruit who has barely played. Parks saw some action in blowouts last season. Markey was playing tight end until just a few weeks ago.

Florida State's strongest position group is now one of its weakest. I'm curious how the Seminoles will tweak things, with extra time to prepare before they take on Clemson.

It's possible that FSU uses Micahi Danzy in the backfield in certain situations, considering his history at running back.

Regardless, Florida State is going to look much different over its final five games.

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