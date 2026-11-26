The Florida State Seminoles are bruised and bloody.

Injuries are part of college football, and no team is 100% in the dog days of November. However, Florida State's situation has been a bit extreme, with more than five starters ruled out for the season.

That includes three of the top four running backs on the depth chart. Last weekend, the Seminoles were without Ousmane Kromah, Samuel Singleton Jr., Quintrevion Wisner, and Amari Thomas. That left former walk-on Zay Parks as the only true healthy running back. Parks was sixth string in the preseason before Gemari Sands left the program in the middle of the year.

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There's no guarantee that Wisner will be back on Friday night either.

With the Seminoles on another short week, their depth is going to be tested yet again.

Injuries A Major Concern For Florida State Before Facing Florida

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) hands the ball to running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interim head coach Rick Stockstill provided a short injury update earlier this week. The Seminoles aren't required to disclose the status of any players before kickoff, as this isn't a conference game.

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However, Stockstill made it clear that Florida State isn't expecting many, if any, reinforcements when the Florida Gators travel to Tallahassee.

"The way practice was today, it's probably too early," Stockstill said. "I don't think so, especially being on a short week, it's going to make it a little bit more difficult. We had a couple that went down in that game last week. I don't know."

"I hope you guys know I'm not trying to avoid your questions," Stockstill continued. "I appreciate what you do, I just don't want to tell you something that's not accurate, so I'm not real positive right now."

Florida State was missing 14 players, and a large portion of the sidelined Seminoles were starters or contributors, such as Kromah, Singleton Jr., Wisner, Thomas, wide receiver Duce Robinson, offensive lineman Bradyn Welch-Joiner, defensive lineman Kevin Wynn, defensive end Rylan Kennedy, cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls, and cornerback Quindarrius Jones.

Essentially, that means the Seminoles are down their top four running backs, best wide receiver, most important offensive lineman, two of their most consistent defensive linemen, and both starting cornerbacks.

During the previous loss to NC State, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs and linebacker Chris Jones were both injured. It's unclear if they'll be available against the Gators.

Outmanned and outgunned, FSU's back is against the wall when it faces its bitter rival.

Florida State and Florida will match up on Friday, November 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

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