FSU Football Announces Uniform Combination For Florida Gators Rivalry Game
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The Florida State Seminoles are back in Doak Campbell Stadium for their final game of the 2026 regular season. This one means a little more, as the Seminoles are welcoming the Florida Gators to Tallahassee for the annual Sunshine Showdown.
Bragging rights aren't the only thing on the line, as a Florida State victory would snap a two-game losing streak in the rivalry and send the program to the postseason for the first time in three years.
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The Seminoles enter the contest with an interim head coach and a roster decimated by injuries. On paper, the Gators should win, but this is the type of game where the records and previous 11 games get thrown out the window.
For 60 minutes, absolutely anything can happen.
What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against UF?
Leading up to the matchup against the Gators, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles are wearing traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants - to close out their regular-season slate.
This is only the third time this season that FSU has worn its iconic combination in Doak Campbell Stadium. So far, the Seminoles are 1-1, falling to SMU and defeating Central Arkansas in garnet and gold.
The Gators will suit up in alternate road uniforms on Black Friday - blue helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.
Florida State and Florida will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC with Tom Hart, Roddy Jones, and Quint Kessenich on the call.
Here's A Look At What The Team Wore Game By Game In 2026:
New Mexico State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
SMU: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Alabama: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants
Central Arkansas: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Virginia: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Louisville: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants
Miami: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants
Clemson: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Boston College: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants
Pittsburgh: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants
NC State: Alternative home uniforms - gold helmets, turquoise jerseys, and turquoise pants
Florida: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG