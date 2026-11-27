The Florida State Seminoles are back in Doak Campbell Stadium for their final game of the 2026 regular season. This one means a little more, as the Seminoles are welcoming the Florida Gators to Tallahassee for the annual Sunshine Showdown.

Bragging rights aren't the only thing on the line, as a Florida State victory would snap a two-game losing streak in the rivalry and send the program to the postseason for the first time in three years.

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The Seminoles enter the contest with an interim head coach and a roster decimated by injuries. On paper, the Gators should win, but this is the type of game where the records and previous 11 games get thrown out the window.

For 60 minutes, absolutely anything can happen.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against UF?

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (8) runs the ball during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to the matchup against the Gators, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles are wearing traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants - to close out their regular-season slate.

This is only the third time this season that FSU has worn its iconic combination in Doak Campbell Stadium. So far, the Seminoles are 1-1, falling to SMU and defeating Central Arkansas in garnet and gold.

The Gators will suit up in alternate road uniforms on Black Friday - blue helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.

Florida State and Florida will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC with Tom Hart, Roddy Jones, and Quint Kessenich on the call.

Here's A Look At What The Team Wore Game By Game In 2026:

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

New Mexico State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

SMU: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Alabama: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Central Arkansas: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Virginia: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Louisville: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Miami: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

Clemson: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Boston College: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

Pittsburgh: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

NC State: Alternative home uniforms - gold helmets, turquoise jerseys, and turquoise pants

Florida: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

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