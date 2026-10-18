FSU Football Suffers Major Blow As Star RB Will Miss Remainder Of 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles were defeated by the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, in a 43-35 thriller that ended in controversy.

While the Seminoles lost for the second straight game, they also took a major hit on offense.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell After FSU Football's Controversial Loss To No. 3 Miami: 'Just Sick'

Late in the first half, sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah went down with a lower-body injury at the end of a physical run. It was immediately evident that this might be a serious situation, as a air cast was quickly applied to Kromah's left leg and he was carted off the field in tears.

Florida State's worst fears have been realized, as the breakout rusher will miss the remainder of the season.

FSU RB Ousmane Kromah Out For Rest Of 2026 Season

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) is carted off the field after injuring his leg during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to On3's Matt Zenitz, Kromah is expected to miss Florida State's final five regular-season games.

Kromah's mother provided an update on her son via Facebook. Kromah dislocated and fractured bones that connect his foot and ankle, forcing him to undergo surgery.

"The bones connecting the foot and ankle are dislocated and fractured. To fix them, the doctors have to perform surgery and use metal plates and screws to hold the broken bones together until they heal. The hardware is temporary and will be removed once the bones have healed."

Update on FSU running back Ousmane Kromah from his family, who shared this on Facebook following the injury at Miami. pic.twitter.com/2AdixgdYow — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) October 18, 2026

While head coach Mike Norvell has yet to comment on the severity of the situation, he did speak briefly about Kromah following the game. Norvell described the sequence after Kromah was injured, sharing that he tried to calm down the injured Seminole.

"To be honest, I don't have the update. I love the kid, and to see somebody that's hurting the way that he was hurting, he's such a competitor, he's tough," Norvell said. "Like I said, I don't know the final deal with the foot injury. But with that, he's hopping to get across [the field]."

"When I went out there, I just told him to look at me. I said, 'Everything's going to be ok, whatever it is, it'll all be good,' and he was able to kind of calm down and just to see his teammates, them surrounding him," Norvell added.

With Kromah out of the game, Quintrevion Wisner stepped into the primary role in the backfield. The Seminoles played for their teammate, scoring four of their five touchdowns after Kromah went down.

"We were hurting for Ous, but obviously we know that the next guy's got to be ready, and everybody's got to take it up another notch when one of your top playmakers goes down," Norvell said. "I thought they did that."

Moving forward, the only healthy players in FSU's running back room are Wisner, Amari Thomas, Zay Parks, and Gavin Markey. It's possible that Micahi Danzy could be utilized in the backfield, as he played running back coming out of high school and in his first year in college.

Kromah concludes his second season at Florida State with 114 rushes for 609 yards and 5 touchdowns, while adding 11 receptions for 97 yards.

Florida State returns to action against Clemson on Saturday, October 31. The kickoff time has yet to be announced.

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