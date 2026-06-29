4 FSU Football Players With the Most Pressure Going Into 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles are entering a pivotal year in 2026, with a lot riding on the team's success and the program's future.

With a little over two months to go until kickoff, the pressure cooker brewing in Tallahassee, Florida, is seemingly the hottest it's been in a while, with multiple implications if things go south or things take a turn the other way.

That pressure not only lies on head coach Mike Norvell, but also at a few key positions, in order for FSU to turn what some expect to be a mediocre year into something Florida State fans can hang their hat on.

Quarterback Still Carries the Biggest Spotlight

Ashton Daniels - Instagram.com

Not all pressure looks the same. Some players carry the weight of following up on breakout campaigns, while others are tasked with changing the trajectory of an entire position group. And few positions carry the weight of every success or failure being amplified.

No player on Florida State's roster has more pressure than Daniels. After back-to-back and head-scratching seasons, the Auburn transfer is tasked with restoring some sort of consistency at the position on an offense that struggled to find a way to finish games in 2025.

Daniels has appeared in 37 career games between Stanford and Auburn, giving him more experience than Florida State had at the position a year ago. The coaching staff will once again be banking on a dual-threat quarterback as it fits Norvell's system, but experience alone won't carry the team.

He will ultimately be judged by wins and losses and whether he can elevate the group around him when it is all said and done.

Whether that is fair or not is subjective, but if the Seminoles fail to make a bowl game again, he'll likely face the harshest criticism on the roster.

Florida State's Defensive Identity Starts Up Front

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State's progress could ultimately hinge on the defensive front. Tony White's defense is predominantly reliant on generating as much disruption up front as he shifts around players to disguise blitzes in the 3-3-5 scheme.

Each of the Desir twins faces a different kind of pressure. Mandrell is coming off a monster campaign in which he earned All-ACC recognition and was named a True Freshman All-American. The pressure on him is whether he can build on his 30 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble from his sophomore year.

Unlike his brother, Darryll Desir enters the season with the expectation that he can turn his athleticism into production, giving Florida State a second option off the edge, so offenses don't just slide protection to Mandrell's side.

The interior of FSU's defensive line has lacked consistency over the past two seasons. White's defense will need someone to fill the void left by Darrell Jackson's departure for the NFL, and redshirt senior Daniel Lyons will have to be the guy to anchor the interior, where his ability to occupy blockers and free up the Desir twins will be paramount.

TE Landen Thomas Could Elevate the Offense

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Landen Thomas (18) celebrates a first down grab as Charleston Southern Buccaneers safety Davion Williams (2) looks on during the second half of the game at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Thomas will be entering his junior year with the program after joining the Seminoles following their 2023 ACC Championship. He was a consensus four-star recruit and has appeared in 24 games in Garnet and Gold. The Seminoles could benefit from production at his position to alleviate some of the pressure off of Daniels.

Florida State added tight end Desirrio Riles through the transfer portal, but after Thomas and Riles, the depth chart gets pretty thin as far as playing experience goes. At 6'4'', 240 pounds, Thomas has the size and athleticism to create mismatches, and if he becomes a dependable option, the offense will have a much better chance to succeed.

Most opposing defenses will be focused on Duce Robinson and Florida State's wide receiver group, and he could find himself in a position to quietly have a good year.

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