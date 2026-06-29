FSU Football 2026 Roster Projection: Final Look Before Fall Camp

With July right around the corner, Florida State is only a few weeks away from kicking off fall camp.

A 2026 campaign that will prove to be pivotal for head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles is drawing closer by the second.

Florida State went through a significant overhaul for the seond straight offseason.

READ MORE: Which Florida State Seminoles are Missing From College Football 27 At Launch?

The Seminoles are welcoming 63 new players to the roster, with most of those newcomers making it to Tallahassee back in January.

This is an extremely young team. 63.6% of the roster are underclassmen entering the fall, including a whopping 52 freshmen. 36 of those freshmen just signed with Florida State back in December or February.

As things stand, FSU is actually over the 105 roster limit, as the program is currently carrying 110 players. That shouldn't be an issue, as any player who was on the team last year or recruits who were committed and unsigned at that time are grandfathered into the rules for the remainder of their college careers.

Let's take a look at the projected roster and where the numbers stand as of now.

Florida State 2026 Roster Position By Position Projection

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) winds up to pass Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

*High School/JUCO signee

^Incoming transfer

!Early enrollee

#Summer enrollee

Quarterback (6):

^!Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

^!Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

*#Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

*!Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

Running Back (6):

^!Tre Wisner, Senior

^!Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Samuel Singleton, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

*!Amari Thomas, Freshman

Tight End (8):

Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior

^!Desirrio Riles, Senior

Landen Thomas, Junior

Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman

Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman

*#Xavier Tiller, Freshman

*#Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

*#Drew Hardwick, Freshman

Wide Receiver (13):

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

*!Jasen Lopez, Freshman

*!Devin Carter, Freshman

*!Efrem White, Freshman

*!Darryon Williams, Freshman

*#Brandon Bennett, Freshman

*#Jonah Winston, Freshman

*#Tony Bland, Freshman

*#Keene Jeune, Freshman

Offensive Lineman (18):

^!Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

^!Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

^!Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

^!Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

*#Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

^!Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

*!Jakobe Green, Freshman

*!Michael Ionata, Freshman

*!Luke Francis, Freshman

*!Steven Pickard, Freshman

*#Nikau Hepi, Freshman

*#Donald Akhibi, Freshman

Defensive Lineman (18)

^!Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

^!Rylan Kennedy, Senior

*!Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

*!Earnest Rankins, Freshman

*!Franklin Whitley, Freshman

*!Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

*!Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

*!Cam Brooks, Freshman

*!Chris Carbin, Freshman

*#Judah Daniels, Freshman

*#Christian Collins-Murray, Freshman

Linebacker (14):

^!Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torres, Redshirt Junior

^!Chris Jones, Junior

*!Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

*!Izayia Williams, Freshman

*!Noah LaVallee, Freshman

*!Daylen Green, Freshman

*!Karon Maycock, Freshman

*#Trent Rogers, Freshman

Defensive Backfield (20):

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Redshirt Junior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

^!Karson Hobbs, Junior

^!Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

^!CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

^!Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

*!Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

*!Darryl Bell III, Freshman

*!Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

*#Darin Townsend, Freshman

Kicker (2):

^!Gabe Panikowski, Redshirt Senior

^!Conor McAneney, Sophomore

Punter (3):

^!Daniel Hughes, Junior

^!Carter Jula, Redshirt Sophomore

Ethan Post, Redshirt Freshman

Long Snapper (2):

^!Clay Bowers, Redshirt Senior

Alex Nocco, Redshirt Freshman

Class Breakdown:

Seniors - 21 (15 redshirt, 6 true)

Juniors - 19 (11 redshirt, 8 true)

Sophomores - 18 (11 redshirt, 7 true)

Freshmen - 52 (16 redshirt, 36 true)

Positional Breakdown:

Offense - 51

Defense - 52

Special Teams - 7

Roster Of New Faces

Returning Players - 47

Newcomers - 63

Total: 110/105