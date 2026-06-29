FSU Football 2026 Roster Projection: Final Look Before Fall Camp
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With July right around the corner, Florida State is only a few weeks away from kicking off fall camp.
A 2026 campaign that will prove to be pivotal for head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles is drawing closer by the second.
Florida State went through a significant overhaul for the seond straight offseason.
READ MORE: Which Florida State Seminoles are Missing From College Football 27 At Launch?
The Seminoles are welcoming 63 new players to the roster, with most of those newcomers making it to Tallahassee back in January.
This is an extremely young team. 63.6% of the roster are underclassmen entering the fall, including a whopping 52 freshmen. 36 of those freshmen just signed with Florida State back in December or February.
As things stand, FSU is actually over the 105 roster limit, as the program is currently carrying 110 players. That shouldn't be an issue, as any player who was on the team last year or recruits who were committed and unsigned at that time are grandfathered into the rules for the remainder of their college careers.
Let's take a look at the projected roster and where the numbers stand as of now.
Florida State 2026 Roster Position By Position Projection
*High School/JUCO signee
^Incoming transfer
!Early enrollee
#Summer enrollee
Quarterback (6):
^!Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior
^!Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior
Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior
*#Malachi Marshall, Junior
Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman
*!Jaden O'Neal, Freshman
Running Back (6):
^!Tre Wisner, Senior
^!Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior
Samuel Singleton, Redshirt Junior
Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore
Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore
*!Amari Thomas, Freshman
Tight End (8):
Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior
^!Desirrio Riles, Senior
Landen Thomas, Junior
Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman
Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman
*#Xavier Tiller, Freshman
*#Corbyn Fordham, Freshman
*#Drew Hardwick, Freshman
Wide Receiver (13):
Duce Robinson, Senior
Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore
Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman
*!Jasen Lopez, Freshman
*!Devin Carter, Freshman
*!Efrem White, Freshman
*!Darryon Williams, Freshman
*#Brandon Bennett, Freshman
*#Jonah Winston, Freshman
*#Tony Bland, Freshman
*#Keene Jeune, Freshman
Offensive Lineman (18):
^!Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
^!Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
^!Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
^!Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
*#Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
^!Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
*!Jakobe Green, Freshman
*!Michael Ionata, Freshman
*!Luke Francis, Freshman
*!Steven Pickard, Freshman
*#Nikau Hepi, Freshman
*#Donald Akhibi, Freshman
Defensive Lineman (18)
^!Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
^!Rylan Kennedy, Senior
*!Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
*!Earnest Rankins, Freshman
*!Franklin Whitley, Freshman
*!Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
*!Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
*!Cam Brooks, Freshman
*!Chris Carbin, Freshman
*#Judah Daniels, Freshman
*#Christian Collins-Murray, Freshman
Linebacker (14):
^!Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior
Blake Nichelson, Senior
Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior
Brandon Torres, Redshirt Junior
^!Chris Jones, Junior
*!Chris Thomas, Junior
Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman
*!Izayia Williams, Freshman
*!Noah LaVallee, Freshman
*!Daylen Green, Freshman
*!Karon Maycock, Freshman
*#Trent Rogers, Freshman
Defensive Backfield (20):
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Redshirt Junior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
^!Karson Hobbs, Junior
^!Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
^!CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
^!Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
*!Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
*!Darryl Bell III, Freshman
*!Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
*#Darin Townsend, Freshman
Kicker (2):
^!Gabe Panikowski, Redshirt Senior
^!Conor McAneney, Sophomore
Punter (3):
^!Daniel Hughes, Junior
^!Carter Jula, Redshirt Sophomore
Ethan Post, Redshirt Freshman
Long Snapper (2):
^!Clay Bowers, Redshirt Senior
Alex Nocco, Redshirt Freshman
Class Breakdown:
Seniors - 21 (15 redshirt, 6 true)
Juniors - 19 (11 redshirt, 8 true)
Sophomores - 18 (11 redshirt, 7 true)
Freshmen - 52 (16 redshirt, 36 true)
Positional Breakdown:
Offense - 51
Defense - 52
Special Teams - 7
Roster Of New Faces
Returning Players - 47
Newcomers - 63
Total: 110/105
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG