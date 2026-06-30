Top 10 Highest-Rated Players on FSU Football's Defense In College Football 27

The Florida State Seminoles are a popular rebuild candidate for gamers who are hoping to stack up national championships in College Football 27.

For the Seminoles, it all starts on defense, as the unit was inconsistent at best under first-year defensive coordinator Tony White.

READ MORE: FSU Basketball Forward To Play NBA Summer League With Boston Celtics

At launch, Florida State holds an 81 overall rating on the defensive side of the ball. The unit does sport eight players who are rated 80 or higher, and five of those Seminoles fall in the trenches.

Who are the ten highest-rated (or 11) players on Florida State's defense in College Football 27?

Florida State's Highest Rated Players On Defense In CFB 27

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

10. Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior, Linebacker/Rylan Kennedy, Senior, Defensive End

Overall Rating: 78

Gbayor and Kennedy are two of the veteran pieces Florida State brought in to fortify the roster. Kennedy's speed (80) and agility (84) should make him useful off the edge.

9. Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior, Cornerback

Overall Rating: 79

This is surprising as Rawls' play was one of the positive developments for the Seminoles last year. He should get more love as the season progresses.

8. Darryll Desir, Sophomore, Defensive Lineman

Overall Rating: 80

Clearly, plenty are high on the potential Darryll Desir brings to the table. The rising sophomore impressed during spring practice.

7. Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman, Defensive Tackle

Overall Rating: 81

The same can be said for Wynn. The highest-ranked player in Florida State's #Tribe25 class, his true freshman season was derailed by injuries. Wynn should grow into an NFL talent by year two or three for dynasty gamers.

6. Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior, Defensive Tackle

Overall Rating: 81

McCray has big expectations on his shoulders entering 2026. He's become a leader in real-life for the Seminoles and that is reflected within the virtual world.

5. Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior, Safety

Overall Rating: 81

Barker is one of the most important defenders on the roster. His growth year-over-year has been impressive since he arrived in Tallahassee.

4. Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore, Cornerback

Overall Rating: 82

Shockingly, Chandler is the highest-rated defensive back for the Seminoles. He's entering his first season with the program, and is competing for a starting spot opposite Rawls.

3. Chris Jones, Junior, Linebacker

Overall Rating: 83

A tackling machine, Jones will be a critical piece in the middle of the defense.

2. Mandrell Desir, Sophomore, Defensive Lineman

Overall Rating: 84

Desir is talented enough to start from day one, and he should be one of the Seminoles that players build around.

1. Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior, Defensive Tackle

Overall Rating: 86

Lyons holds the top spot as he prepares for his fifth and final season at Florida State. Though he may not rise to the level of Darrell Jackson Jr., his performance could change everything for the Seminoles.

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