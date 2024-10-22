Florida State Releases Nine 'Notes To Know' For Rivalry Clash At Miami
The Florida State Seminoles opened up the week by releasing their game notes for the upcoming contest against Miami The release included nine 'notes to know' for the ACC matchup in Miami Gardens.
Check them out below.
- Florida State completes the second leg of its only two-game road stretch of the season this week by traveling for an in-state rivalry matchup at Miami. FSU has won 10 of the last 14 games in the series, including each of the last three.
- Florida State is the only team in the ACC and one of two nationally with a kickoff return touchdown in each of the last three seasons. Samuel Singleton Jr., extended FSU's streak to three straight years with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown to open the second half at Duke. Last year, Deuce Spann had a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown at home against the Blue Devils, and in 2022 Trey Benson recorded FSU's first kickoff return touchdown since the 2013 season when he returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a score against Boston College.
- The Seminoles are 1st in the nation with five blocked kicks this season, courtesy of four field goals and one punt block, after blocking one field goal vs. Cal, one at SMU and two vs. Clemson and adding a punt block at Duke. Florida State is the only team in the country to block at least one kick in four different games, and its four-game streak with at least one blocked kick is the longest nationally this season. FSU's 14 blocked kicks under Mike Norvell are tied for 6th nationally and tied for 2nd among P4 conference programs since the start of the 2020 season.
- Florida State ranks 1st in the country with a net punting average of 46.34 yards per punt. Alex Mastromanno's average of 49.4 yards per punt is 1st nationally, and Mastromanno also leads the country in 50+-yard punts with 19. He has by far the most 50- yard punts with one or fewer touchbacks this season as the next-closest punter has 14.
- FSU also leads the ACC and is 18th nationally with an average of 25.0 yards per kickoff return.
- Ryan Fitzgerald is the only kicker in the country with four made field goals from at least 52 yards. He is one of four kickers with four 50-yard field goals in 2024 and the third kicker in FSU history with at least four 50-yard field goals in a single season. He's one of six kickers nationally still perfect on field-goal attempts this season.
- Florida State held Duke to 70 passing yards, recording a season-high eight pass breakups, and 180 yards of total offense. The passing yards total was the fewest allowed by an ACC team against a P4 conference opponent this season, and the Seminoles' pass breakups total was their highest since registering 10 in the 2023 ACC Championship Game victory. » FSU ranks 3rd in the ACC and 27th in the country in red zone defense, holding opponents to a .767 success rate.
- Florida State registered 7.0 sacks in the win over Cal, its most in a game since also having 7.0 in the 2023 ACC Championship Game and the most allowed by the Bears in a game since October 19, 2019. That sack total is also the most by an ACC team against an FBS opponent this season and tied for the 6th-highest single-game sacks total nationally in 2024.
- Ten Florida State players have made their first collegiate start in 2024. Linebacker Blake Nichelson has started five games, and wide receiver Hykeem Williams has made four consecutive starts. Defensive back K.J. Kirkland has started four of the last five games. Offensive lineman Jaylen Early has started four games this season. Wide receiver Jalen Brown started the first two games of the season. Tight end Landen Thomas and offensive lineman André Otto made their first starts vs. Clemson and both started again at Duke. Linebacker Justin Cryer made his first start at Duke, while tight ends Brian Courtney and Jackson West made their first career starts vs. Memphis.
