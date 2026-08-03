FSU Football Star Duce Robinson Receives National Recognition

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson entered camp this fall carrying no shortage of expectations, and the senior added another national recognition to his growing preseason résumé on Monday.

Robinson was named to the Maxwell Award watch list after emerging as one of the country’s most productive receivers during his first season with the Seminoles.

The award has been presented annually to college football’s outstanding player since 1937.

Robinson Enters 2026 as Florida State’s Offensive Centerpiece

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a pass during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After establishing himself as the Seminoles’ top receiving threat during a breakout 2025 campaign, Robinson earned first-team All-ACC honors and reached a milestone Florida State had not seen in six years.

The Phoenix, Arizona native caught 56 passes for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns, becoming FSU’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Tamorrion Terry in 2019.

His five games with at least 120 receiving yards tied for the most among Power Four receivers, while his average of 19.30 yards per reception ranked second in the ACC behind teammate Micahi Danzy, who averaged a conference-best 21.15 yards per catch.

Robinson's production shined in conference play, averaging an ACC-best 102.8 receiving yards across eight league games.

That production also helped him earn two ACC Receiver of the Week honors and a spot among the semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award.

Robinson’s Preseason Recognition Continues to Grow

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) makes a catch against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earning a place on the Maxwell Award watch list is the latest addition to a growing collection of preseason honors. Robinson was previously voted to the All-ACC Preseason Team and named a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

His recognition has extended beyond football. Robinson became Florida State’s first first-team Academic All-American since kicker Dustin Hopkins in 2012 and only the ninth player in program history to receive the honor.

“I want my success to be a reflection of the team’s success because I came back to be playing right now. I came back so that next year at this time we’re still playing,” Robinson said in January. “So that’s the ultimate goal: when mid-January rolls around, we’re still being talked about, we’re still playing.”

Now, Robinson will attempt to turn those preseason expectations into another productive campaign as Florida State opens the season against New Mexico State on August 29.

The Maxwell Award winner will be announced on December 10 during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

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