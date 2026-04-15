Arkansas Razorbacks Dismiss Ex-FSU WR Following Friday Arrest

As spring camp winds down across the country, roster movement is becoming clearer. Some players are working their way up the depth chart, while others are facing a different reality as teams begin to trim their rosters.

That latter outcome has impacted a former Florida State wide receiver, who was recently dismissed from Arkansas following a run-in with Farmington Police, allegedly involving three women.

Silverfield Dismisses Wide Receiver Jalen Brown Following Arrest

Sep 6, 2025; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jalen Brown (17) lines up during the second quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield was quick to remove former Florida State wide receiver Jalen Brown from the Razorbacks' roster after he was arrested on Friday, April 10, on a misdemeanor charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of another person involving three women.

Per the report obtained by Best of Arkansas Sports, the misdemeanor charge stems from allegedly lying in a statement to Farmington Police about an incident at his home on March 24. Brown reportedly misled police about whether he had authorized someone to stay at his home to dog-sit, filing what the FPD believes was a false statement regarding the altercation.

An unnamed female who was dog-sitting for Brown was reportedly attacked by two females at around 9:30 p.m. Both assailants were identified as Raniyah Jackson and Haleigh Robinson, and the two were subsequently arrested for second-degree battery on April 9. In the report, Brown alleged that the unnamed female was "never allowed" in his home and that the victim was trespassing at the time of the incident.

The woman later provided FPD with screenshots of messages that she said she exchanged with Brown, including communications that appeared to indicate she had permission to access the home. Officers cited an offer to “pay you for watching my dog,” and later exchanges about meeting up and returning belongings.

The victim was diagnosed with a concussion after going to the emergency room.

Latest Incident Adds to Brown’s Off-Field History

Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jalen Brown (6) signals first down after a catch during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The incident isn't the first time Brown has faced legal trouble. Brown was dismissed by Florida State head coach Mike Norvell in April 2025 after charges related to the possession of a controlled substance were filed against the Miami, Florida native. While those charges were later dropped, the latest situation adds to a series of off-field issues.

Brown was a former top 100 recruit ranked as the No. 10 wide receiver who signed with the LSU Tigers in 2023. After redshirting with the Tigers, he transferred to Florida State, playing in nine games with eight catches for 75 yards in 2024.

He later transferred to Arkansas, starting in five games before missing the remainder of the season due to an injury sustained in a loss to Notre Dame. Brown finished with 12 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns last season.

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