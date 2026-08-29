FSU Football Depth Chart: What To Know Ahead Of New Mexico State

A new season has finally arrived for the Florida State Seminoles. It's officially game day in Tallahassee as the Seminoles prepare to take on the New Mexico State Aggies.

Following an offseason of anticipation, Florida State is hoping to get started on the right foot on Saturday night.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions For FSU Football vs. New Mexico State

New Mexico State finished 4-8 last season, and head coach Tony Sanchez returns for his third year. The Aggies will have a new starting quarterback, turning to Furman transfer Trey Hedden to run the offense.

With just hours remaining before the game, Florida State released its first depth chart of the 2026 campaign.

FSU Releases Initial Depth Chart For 2026 Season

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) winds up to pass Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State provided a depth chart with its game notes for the matchup against the Aggies.

While most of it was business as usual, there were a few surprises to take note of.

Mike Norvell has spoken highly of former JUCO quarterback Malachi Marshall. The newest member of the QB room is a co-backup with Kevin Sperry, and might see the first snaps behind Ashton Daniels on Saturday.

Ousmane Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr. headline the running back room. Quintrevion Wisner is listed as Kromah's backup, but should still see a fair amount of playing time.

At wide receiver, Jayvan Boggs appears to have won the starting job in the slot. Surprisingly, Tae'Shaun Gelsey is his backup, and Jasen Lopez is behind Micahi Danzy. That may have something to do with Devin Carter's injury and not a ton of depth at wide receiver.

Landen Thomas and Desirrio Riles are co-starters. Along the offensive line, the starting five is what we've anticipated since the end of spring.

Defensively, the starting front lives up to our projection, with Darryll Desir, Daniel Lyons, Mandrell Desir, and Rylan Kennedy getting first reps.

At linebacker, Chris Jones is flanked by Omar Graham Jr., and either Caleb LaVallee or Blake Nichelson.

Quindarrius Jones won the starting cornerback spot opposite Ja'Bril Rawls. Ashlynd Barker and Ma'Khi Jones are sole starters at safety, though CJ Richard Jr. and K.J. Kirkland remain a toss-up.

Check out the full depth chart below.

Quarterback:

1. Ashton Daniels, 5th year

2. Malachi Marshall, Jr. OR Kevin Sperry, So.

Running Back:

1. Ousmane Kromah, So.

2. Quintrevion Wisner, Sr.

Running Back:

1. Samuel Singleton Jr., Sr.

2. Amari Thomas, Fr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Duce Robinson, Sr.

2. Teriq Mallory

Wide Receiver:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jayvan Boggs, So.

2. Tae'Shaun Gelsey, So.

Tight End:

1. Desirrio Riles, Sr. OR Landen Thomas, Jr.

Left Tackle:

1. Xavier Chaplin, 5th year

2. Chastan Brown, So.

Left Guard:

1. Andre Otto, Sr.

2. Paul Bowling, So.

Center:

1. Bradyn Welch-Joiner, Sr.

2. Chavez Thompson, So.

Right Guard:

1. Nate Pabst, 5th year

2. Sean Poret, So.

Right Tackle:

1. Chimdia Nwaiwu, Sr.

2. Jonathan Daniels, Jr.

Defensive End:

1. Darryll Desir, So.

2. Deamontae Diggs, 5th year

Nose Tackle:

1. Daniel Lyons, 5th year

2. Kevin Wynn, So. OR Jordan Sanders, 5th year

Defensive Tackle:

1. Mandrell Desir, So.

2. Deante McCray, 5th year

JACK:

1. Rylan Kennedy, Sr.

2. Jalen Anderson, Jr.

Linebacker:

1. Chris Jones, Jr.

2. Izayia Williams, Fr.

Linebacker:

1. Omar Graham Jr., 5th year

2. Mikai Gbayor, 5th year

Linebacker:

1. Caleb LaVallee, Sr. OR Blake Nichelson, Sr.

Cornerback:

1. Ja'Bril Rawls, Sr.

2. Charles Lester III, Jr.

Cornerback:

1. Quindarrius Jones, Sr.

2. Nehemiah Chandler, Jr.

Safety:

1. CJ Richard Jr., Jr. OR K.J. Kirkland, Sr.

ROVER Safety:

1. Ashlynd Barker, 5th year

2. Jordan Crutchfield, Fr. OR Donny Hiebert, Sr.

Nickel:

1. Ma'Khi Jones, So.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr.

Kicker:

1. Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

2. Conor McAneney, So.

Punter:

1. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

2. Ethan Post, So.

Holder:

1. Carter Jula, Jr.

2. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

Long Snapper:

1. Caleb Bowers, 5th year

2. Alex Nocco, So.

Kick Returner:

1. Samuel Singleton, Sr.

2. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

Punt Returner:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Jayvan Boggs, So.

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