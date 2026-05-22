Why This Second-Year Player Could Become FSU Football’s Next Star in 2026

Florida State will bring an intriguing rushing attack to the field in 2026, highlighted by Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner, Sam Singleton, Jr., and one player who hasn't necessarily been overlooked but is definitely ready to take the next step on the depth chart.

Sophomore Ousmane Kromah donned the Garnet and Gold as a consensus four-star prospect out of Leesburg, Georgia, choosing the 'Noles over programs like Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, and Miami.

Kromah's Explosive Potential Flashed as a Freshman

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) drops the ball during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Kromah brings a unique skill set in addition to his 6'1'', 225 frame. Per Pro Football Focus, he averaged 5.7 yards per carry last season, forcing 29 missed tackles with 16 runs of 10 yards or more — as a true freshman. While his 72 carries were limited by a somewhat crowded backfield, those numbers immediately jump off the page when looking at the room.

Now, it is a lofty comparison, but for reference, Seminole legend Dalvin Cook averaged 5.9 YPC on just over 170 carries his freshman season. It wouldn't be fair to put those two in the same category (yet). Context is everything when discussing offenses. Kromah's production wasn't volume-based, but there is little doubt that he is one to watch out for.

FSU May Have a Game-Changing Running Back

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) runs during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State is expected to rely heavily on Wisner and Kromah in a two-back rotation under Mike Norvell. Ashton Daniels’ mobility adds another element to the rushing attack, while Kromah’s 147 receiving yards and touchdown last season showed the versatility he can bring to the offense.

Tight end Desirrio Riles generated some buzz throughout the spring, and if Daniels has improved his efficiency in the passing game, the threat of wide receivers Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy alone will take the focus off the backfield for a breather. A powerful rushing attack will thrive in that scenario, but not without caveats.

While questions remain about Florida State’s offensive line, Wisner offers stability, and Kromah may provide the explosive game-changing element. Dependability is important, but FSU has lacked something transformational at running back for a few years.

If Florida State is going to rediscover that kind of player in 2026, the early signs point to Kromah already being on his way.

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