Nole Gameday

FSU football players past and present frustrated by Patrick Surtain Sr. being let go

Florida State's players are just as confused as fans by the program's latest decision.
Robert Malcolm|
Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1
Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1 | Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

In this story:

Florida State Seminoles

Following a below-satisfactory season in 2025, finishing with a 5-7 record, the offseason has officially begun for the Florida State Seminoles, and with that comes the start of some of the changes from within the program to hopefully get back to the standard of Florida State football.

While changes to both on and off-field staff were expected soon after the season's conclusion, the first of what is expected to be many was a shock to the FSU fanbase. Early Friday morning, it was announced by On3's Pete Nakos that the Seminoles dismissed defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

Since he arrived in 2023, Surtain has produced three NFL draft picks, with Jarrian Jones (96th overall pick) and Renardo Green (64th overall pick) in the 2024 draft, and Azareye'h Thomas (73rd overall pick) in the 2025 draft.

Despite his players seeing immense individual success, the Seminoles' pass defense wasn't anything to rave about, ranking 29th in the country in total passing defense, allowing 2,289 yards on 203 completions, and 20 passing touchdowns.

READ MORE: FSU football dismisses defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

For Florida State, which many consider to be "DBU" for the program's history of productive play in the defensive backfield, this lack of success on the field is well below the standard set by generations of some of the greatest cornerbacks to play the game.

As head coach, Mike Norvell provided no reasoning for Surtain's firing. This was nothing less than a shock to those around the program, with both current and former players left confused and angry after the news of Surtain's departure was announced.

Following the announcement, current and former players were quick to react to the news, sharing their shock and disappointment with the program.

Reactions below

Mike Norvel
Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Former FSU star and current FSU parent Antonio Cromartie disappointed in the program after the firing of Surtain

Star Florida State safety Earl Little Jr. reacts to Surtain's dismissal

Promising Florida State defensive back Zae Thomas reacts to the news of his coach's dismissal

Florida State offensive lineman Micah Pettus appears unhappy with the program's dismissal of Surtain

Former Florida State linebacker Dontavious Jackson calls out his alma mater for the "seriously unserious" move

True freshman cornerback and FSU legacy Antonio Cromartie Jr. not happy with Surtain's departure

Antonio Cromartie Jr
Antonio Cromartie Jr. | Instagra

Former FSU and USC cornerback Greedy Vance calls out the poor timing of the firing

Former FSU standout Ermon Lane shocked by the dismisal of Pat Surtain

Four star safety and 2027 FSU commit Makhi Williams reacts to the program firing Surtain

Promising Florida State cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls shocked by the announcement of Surtain's departure

Jabril Rawls
Ja'Bril Rawls | Instagram

Standout Safety Ashlynd Barker reacts to the news

Ashlynd Barker
Ashlynd Barker/IG

READ MORE: Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Robert Malcom
ROBERT MALCOLM

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football