FSU football players past and present frustrated by Patrick Surtain Sr. being let go

Following a below-satisfactory season in 2025, finishing with a 5-7 record, the offseason has officially begun for the Florida State Seminoles, and with that comes the start of some of the changes from within the program to hopefully get back to the standard of Florida State football.

While changes to both on and off-field staff were expected soon after the season's conclusion, the first of what is expected to be many was a shock to the FSU fanbase. Early Friday morning, it was announced by On3's Pete Nakos that the Seminoles dismissed defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

Florida State has dismissed defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., sources tell @On3sports. https://t.co/2PwIwCho9Q pic.twitter.com/V9AfUNiynv — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 5, 2025

Since he arrived in 2023, Surtain has produced three NFL draft picks, with Jarrian Jones (96th overall pick) and Renardo Green (64th overall pick) in the 2024 draft, and Azareye'h Thomas (73rd overall pick) in the 2025 draft.

Despite his players seeing immense individual success, the Seminoles' pass defense wasn't anything to rave about, ranking 29th in the country in total passing defense, allowing 2,289 yards on 203 completions, and 20 passing touchdowns.

For Florida State, which many consider to be "DBU" for the program's history of productive play in the defensive backfield, this lack of success on the field is well below the standard set by generations of some of the greatest cornerbacks to play the game.

As head coach, Mike Norvell provided no reasoning for Surtain's firing. This was nothing less than a shock to those around the program, with both current and former players left confused and angry after the news of Surtain's departure was announced.

Following the announcement, current and former players were quick to react to the news, sharing their shock and disappointment with the program.

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Former FSU star and current FSU parent Antonio Cromartie disappointed in the program after the firing of Surtain

How the hell do you dismiss your best recruiter and developer of talent. Shit he’s your best coach on staff. This don’t make any sense at all. Unbelievable. He’s probably going to bring his guy TJ Rushing!! Just be on the look out. All I can say is Wow!!! Make it Make sense https://t.co/cKLasvl5hF — COACH ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) December 5, 2025

Star Florida State safety Earl Little Jr. reacts to Surtain's dismissal

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Earl Little Jr (@EarlLittleJr1) December 5, 2025

Promising Florida State defensive back Zae Thomas reacts to the news of his coach's dismissal

Florida State offensive lineman Micah Pettus appears unhappy with the program's dismissal of Surtain

Former Florida State linebacker Dontavious Jackson calls out his alma mater for the "seriously unserious" move

Dumbest shit I read this year. We are seriously unserious. Seriously no logic. Wow. https://t.co/OO1NElZwfT — 5 (@DJACKV_) December 5, 2025

True freshman cornerback and FSU legacy Antonio Cromartie Jr. not happy with Surtain's departure

Antonio Cromartie Jr. | Instagra

Former FSU and USC cornerback Greedy Vance calls out the poor timing of the firing

After signing day is shiesty!!! — Greedy Vance🏁 (@iam_jvxiiii) December 5, 2025

Former FSU standout Ermon Lane shocked by the dismisal of Pat Surtain

They fired Surtain out of everybody 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ermon Lane (@ErmonL) December 5, 2025

Four star safety and 2027 FSU commit Makhi Williams reacts to the program firing Surtain

Promising Florida State cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls shocked by the announcement of Surtain's departure

Ja'Bril Rawls | Instagram

Standout Safety Ashlynd Barker reacts to the news

Ashlynd Barker/IG

