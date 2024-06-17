FSU Football: Three Freshman To Keep An Eye On For 2024 College Football Season
Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles reloaded in the transfer portal once again. They're going to be a competitive program once again, building off a 13-win season. With plenty of Seminoles headed to the NFL this offseason, the need to reload talent is incredibly important.
Fortunately for Florida State, Norvell's success in the portal has bled into the high school recruiting trail. The Seminoles held the No. 12 recruiting class for the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.
Which three freshman could be impact players in their first season with the program, though?
1. Kam Davis, Running Back
The first freshman who projects to be solid early on is running back Kam Davis. The four-star recruit is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds. His body is every bit ready for the next level. Having turned 18 years old in January, Davis was committed to the program for three years before enrolling.
Davis has had the time he's been committed to the program to prepare, and he's done so incredibly well. He finally made his way to Tallahassee this spring, with many claiming he looks seasoned at the college level.
Breaking the running back rotation will be tough, but if any true freshman is up for that challenge, it's Davis. His offseason development will be something to watch ahead of his first college football campaign, coming off strong winter conditioning and spring football.
2. Landen Thomas, Tight End
Another freshman to keep an eye on is tight end Landen Thomas. A former four-star prospect, Thomas will have the opportunity to see the field very early on in his career as a Seminole. The team lost the talent of Jaheim Bell, a talented pass-catcher who will be in the NFL in the upcoming football season.
Kyle Morlock will likely take over as TE1, but who will play behind Morlock, or alongside him in two-tight end sets? Thomas will be able to use training camp ahead of the season to solidify his role as a potential impact player. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end also has a body ready for the 2024 season, similar to Davis.
3. Charles Lester III, Cornerback
Lastly, four-star defensive back Charles Lester is a prospect to watch in the upcoming season. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound talent is versatile, as he can make an impact as a defensive back and on special teams.
Of the three aforementioned freshmen, Lester is arguably the player to make the least of an impact. The other two pose bigger opportunities in the upcoming season, but Lester's versatility and raw potential could shine in any given snaps during the 2024 college football season.
None of the three freshmen are close to where their potential lies at the college level, but they've each got flashes and potential to show in the upcoming season, and how Norvell and the Seminoles use them on the field will be an interesting aspect of the new year.
