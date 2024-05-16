CBS Sports Ranks FSU Football's Mike Norvell as a Top 10 Head Coach in 2024
The Florida State Seminoles have had a remarkable 23-4 run over the past two seasons and have put 16 Seminoles in the NFL during head coach Mike Norvell's four seasons at the helm. The 'Noles are coming off an ACC-best 10 NFL Draft picks from the 2023 team, and the future seems bright in Tallahassee as FSU looks to make another run for an ACC Title and College Football Playoff berth.
CBS Sports recently released a list of the top 25 head coaches heading into the 2024 season, and it is no surprise that Florida State's Mike Norvell landed at No. 8, just one spot below Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and one ahead of Oregon's Dan Lanning.
I wonder where the College Football Playoff Selection Committee would have Norvell ranked? I am firmly on Team Florida State Should've Been In The Playoff, but l'd be lying if I said I wasn't bothered by how the Seminoles approached the Orange Bowl afterward. It didn't affect how I viewed Norvell in these rankings; he climbed from the top 20 to the top 10 this year. Norvell has put together a masterclass in the transfer portal the last couple of seasons and reinvigorated a Florida State program that desperately needed a jolt. 2023 rank: 19 (+11)- Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
It's true that the Orange Bowl opt-outs from a season ago caused one of the biggest blowouts in Orange Bowl history against Georgia (63-3). That game will always have an asterisk next to it due to the controversial exclusion of FSU from the College Football Playoff. However, Norvell has proved himself as a top NCAA head coach through recruiting, team development, and making waves in the transfer portal. Norvell recently signed an eight-year contract extension that will pay him over $10M a year.
The 'Noles currently sit with the No. 11 recruiting class overall and the No. 6 transfer class for the 2024 cycle, returning 58 percent of their production from a season ago. With stars like quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, defensive end Jared Verse, and a slew of other top-tier talent headed to the NFL, there will be question marks heading into the 2024 season. However, Norvell and the Seminoles have done their best to mitigate their loss in production and are in a prime position to stay at the top of the ACC.
Florida State is set to kick off against Georgia Tech on August 24 at noon EST for the first game of the 2024 season, and it should give a glimpse into what #Tribe24 will shape up to be.
