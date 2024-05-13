Could Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman Make a Case for 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?
Former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman had a stellar year during his lone season in Tallahassee, FL, after transferring in from Michigan State. He led the 2023 team in receptions (50), receiving yards (658), and touchdowns (11) and was the first FSU player to win first-team All-ACC in three separate categories (all-purpose player, wide receiver, and returner).
All in all, he finished his college career with 1506 yards and 19 touchdowns on 115 receptions. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 33rd pick overall.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football WR Transfers for Second Time, Joins Former Coach at Arizona State
While Coleman's receiving game and on-screen antics have recently drawn the attention of the media, the NFL rookie has also landed on FanDuel Sportsbook's radar. They see him as a potential candidate to win the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The 6'3'', 213-pound Opelousas, LA native sits with the sixth-best early odds to win the prestigious award, tied with Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze at (+2500). While those odds will change as rookie mini-camps progress, Coleman might emerge as a dark horse contender as the season progresses.
"GM Brandon Beane did just fine, getting Florida State's Keon Coleman, arguably a first-round talent, at the top of Round 2 – and even if he isn't a blazer, he's fast enough, catches contested balls and will provide QB Josh Allen with a big target." USA Today's Nate Davis said of the Bills drafting Coleman.
Indeed, Coleman's 4.61 40-yard dash time didn't exactly jump off the page; however, his other NFL Combine results, like reaching a top speed of 20.36 miles per hour in the gauntlet drill — the fastest speed by a receiver over the last two seasons — definitely turned heads. NFL Combine results aren't the only measuring stick for how a player will perform at the next level; they are said to be just one piece of the puzzle. A brief glance at his highlight reel will tell you just that.
His quick burst and physicality allow him to line up in the slot or out wide and his fluid route-running will make him an excellent target for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. His size and contested catch ability could make him an immediate threat in the AFC East.
READ MORE: FSU Football Lands Veteran SEC Transfer Linebacker From Auburn Tigers
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok