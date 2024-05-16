FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Sheds Light on Team Culture After 2024 NFL Draft
Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell sat down for an interview with the ACC Network’s Mark Packer to discuss his team’s 10 NFL Draft picks and three undrafted free agent signees from the 2023 season. More importantly, Norvell and Packer spoke on the culture of the FSU football team that has been displayed for a national audience since he began his tenure in Tallahassee.
Norvell couldn't contain his excitement When asked how proud he was of seeing 10 of his former players get drafted this past cycle.
“It was an awesome, awesome weekend,” said Norvell. “And even on top of that, we got three other guys that signed free-agent deals that I think have a great opportunity to be able to make teams. But it was a celebration of the work that they put in. Obviously, who they are, but what they did out on the field as Florida State Seminoles was really special, and there were some great, great videos, great moments for those guys when they received the call.”
The Florida State football coach mentioned an emotional phone call with Braden Fiske, who was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. His former FSU teammate, Jared Verse welcomed him to Los Angeles as they were both selected by the LA Rams.
“Man, that’s one of the more touching phone calls that you can see just what it is to be a brother with somebody. Two different journeys to get to a place, but they definitely have formed an incredible relationship and now they’re going to get to do that here at the next level as well.”
Furthermore, Norvell was asked about how he approaches fostering relationships with his players as the leader of a major D1 football program.
“That’s the best part of my job is to be able to help facilitate and build that. Because as you go through recruiting and you’re building a roster, I think sometimes we get caught up on just the talent and just the ability. But you’re still building the team and the group – how you can bring 120 guys all from different stories, different backgrounds, and to be able to come together for a common cause, a common purpose," Norvell said. "And you see that love that grows throughout, the experiences that they have, and there’s plenty of good ones, plenty of challenging ones, but you see those lifetime relationships, and that’s what makes college football special.”
Mike Norvell is entering his fifth season with the Seminoles. His teams have consistently improved their win totals each year since his arrival, but with a 13-1* record last season, it will be a tall task to continue that trend.
