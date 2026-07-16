Former FSU QB Weighs In On Mike Norvell's Job Security

Former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell believes Mike Norvell knows exactly what's at stake entering the 2026 season.

During an appearance following ACC Kickoff on Tuesday, Kanell said he doesn't think the Seminoles' head coach is feeling pressure because the expectations are already clear. In Kanell's eyes, Norvell must guide Florida State to at least eight wins this fall or risk losing his job.

Danny Kanell Believes Eight Wins Is the Benchmark

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell holds up the Cheez-It Bowl trophy after the Seminoles defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I don't think there is any pressure whatsoever on Mike Norvell because I think he knows exactly what he has to do. If they don't get to eight wins, he's fired," Kanell said.

"Mike Norvell is on everybody's hottest seat. Everyone out there looks at Florida State and says, 'If he doesn't get better, if they don't improve, he's done. So from that standpoint, you know exactly what you have to, and I think that is where Mike Norvell has to respond."

Norvell didn't address Kanell's comments specifically, but he made it clear during his ACC Kickoff press conference that talk surrounding the program is less important than what Florida State accomplishes on the field this fall.

"In reality, the words don't matter; it's about the action," Norvell said. "That's our focus. I could stand up here, you could say a lot of things, but it's still about what's going to show up. That's what I believe in."

"If they don't get to 8 wins, [Mike Norvell] is fired.."



Florida State Legend @dannykanell weighs in on how hot Norvell's seat is 😬 pic.twitter.com/TUmwx40rGz — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) July 15, 2026

Norvell also acknowledged FSU must improve after back-to-back disappointing seasons, adding that the Seminoles can't rely on speeches or promises to change the narrative.

"The last two years, as college football has changed, continuing to evolve, we have to be better," Norvell continued. "This past season, we showed glimpses of playing at a very high level... It's not about me giving a great speech, trying to say things. It's about showing up and being willing to do."

Former Seminole Says FSU Should Lean Into Outside Doubt

Oct 29, 2011; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Fans cheer on the Florida State Seminoles in their game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the 1st half at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kanell believes Norvell can use the outside criticism as motivation entering the season. Rather than trying to ignore the noise, he argued Florida State should embrace the perception that few expect the Seminoles to contend in 2026.

"He's gotta tap into the locker room of a sort of 'us against the world' mentality. Nobody expects us to do anything. Everyone is thinking I'm going to get fired," Kanell continued. "Our own fan base is part of that 'us against the world' because the fan base wants Mike Norvell fired. So I think you have to try and embrace that in that locker room."

Florida State had some close losses from last season, and the narrative would undoubtedly be different had the four one-score games gone in the win column rather than sending the Seminoles home with losses.

It was something Norvell also referenced during his ACC Kickoff appearance. Still, Kanell argued the Seminoles' progress will ultimately be measured by wins rather than by how competitive they were in the end.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.